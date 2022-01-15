Erdoğan, Johnson discuss bilateral relations over phone

ANKARA

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Jan. 14, according to a statement by the directorate of communications.

Steps to strengthen cooperation between Turkey and the United Kingdom were discussed during the call, mainly in the field of defense industry and trade, the statement read.

Regional and global matters on topics such as recent developments in Syria and Ukraine, climate and refugees were also addressed during the call.