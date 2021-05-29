Erdoğan inaugurates Çamlıca communications tower

ISTANBUL

Turkey’s president inaugurated the state-of-the-art Çamlıca TV-Radio Tower in Istanbul on May 29.

Situated on a hill overlooking Turkey’s largest city, the hi-tech communications tower will fulfill all broadcasting and transmission requirements in Istanbul.

It has the capacity to air 100 FM radio broadcasts at the same time- a first in the world.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said the tower is one of Turkey’s most significant investments and a project symbolizing the country’s vision in the modern era.

It will allow authorities to do away with the multiple communications towers that marred the city’s skyline and posed health risks for the population.

The tower is proof of the AKP’s environment-friendly policies, the president said.

With its highest point standing at more than 580 meters (over 1,900 feet) above sea level, the Çamlıca Tower is now the tallest structure in Istanbul.

It is expected to be a major attraction for visitors to the city and will provide a major boost to Turkey’s tourism sector, Erdoğan added.

“We have completed a project that will set an example, not just in our country, but for the whole world,” he said.

He said the tower will serve television, radio, and media institutions, as well as communications operators, adding that the government plans to replicate this model throughout Turkey.

The president also announced that the foundation of the Istanbul Canal project will be laid by the end of June.



‘New symbol of Istanbul’

The Çamlıca Tower is the largest tower in Europe and, with its technical features and architecture, will become a new symbol of Istanbul, Adil Karaismailoğlu, Turkey’s transport and infrastructure minister, said at the opening ceremony.

The tower has 49 floors- four below ground lever and 45 above- and reaches a height of 587 meters (over 1,925 feet) above sea level, including a steel antenna of 168 meters (over 551 feet), the minister said.

It provides a unique view of the city and includes a restaurant and observation decks.

“With these dimensions, Çamlıca Tower is the tallest building in our country and Europe. We have built it in a manner that makes it resistant to earthquakes and winds,” Karaismailoglu said.

The tower will prove vital in efforts for energy conservation, while also eliminating the electromagnetic and visual pollution of the 33 antennae that previously stood on the Çamlıca hill, the minister added.

He said the tower will offer all necessary services to broadcasters and telecommunication operators.

It will raise broadcasting quality and capacity in Turkey by providing the technical infrastructure needed to transition to terrestrial digital broadcasting, Karaismailoğlu added.

“Çamlıca Tower has become a symbol of our respect for the environment, as well as a new era of broadcasting in Turkey,” the minister said.



