Erdoğan to attend Turkic states summit in Hungary

BUDAPEST
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan traveled to Budapest on May 21 to attend a two-day Organization of Turkic States (OTS) informal summit, marking the first time the event is being hosted by an observer country.

The gathering hosted by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban convenes under the theme “The Meeting Point of East and West.”

It brings together the leaders of Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, along with observer nations Turkmenistan and Turkish Cyprus. OTS Secretary-General Brahim Taha is also in attendance.

The summit is expected to reinforce cooperation across economic, energy, transportation and cultural sectors. It also serves as a platform for member states to evaluate pressing regional and global issues, with bilateral meetings anticipated on the sidelines.

Hungary's hosting of the summit reflects its efforts to deepen ties with the Turkic world, the organization said in a statement.

The event is expected to conclude with a declaration reaffirming a "strategic direction and shared vision," read the text. Several key initiatives and decisions are also set to be unveiled.

Ahead of the summit, the organization's foreign ministers council met in Budapest to finalize the agenda and documents for the leaders' consideration. Turkish top diplomat Hakan Fidan was also present.

Fidan also accompanies Erdoğan at the informal talks and he is expected to deliver a key address on May 21, Turkish diplomatic sources told local media.

In his speech, Fidan is expected to stress the growing relevance of the OTS amid global uncertainty.

He will reportedly say the OTS countries are steadily strengthening their cooperation through a sense of regional ownership "in a period when the international system is going through difficult times in producing peace, stability and justice," the sources said.

The minister is also anticipated to emphasize the importance of shared identity among the greater Turkic world.

On the longstanding issue of Cyprus, Fidan will reaffirm Türkiye’s support for the divided island's Turkish Cypriot part, stressing a shared responsibility of the OTS to stand in solidarity with the northern administration.

The Budapest summit follows recent high-level engagements within the OTS, including an informal summit in Shusha on July 5-6, 2024, and the 11th summit in Bishkek on Nov. 6, 2024.

Looking ahead, the 12th summit is slated to be held in Baku in the coming months.

The organization plays a role in fostering regional integration through increased trade, infrastructure collaboration and cultural projects aimed at preserving Turkic heritage.

Meantime, Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz is serving as acting president in Erdoğan’s absence.

EU's Kallas says any threats on diplomat lives 'unacceptable' after West Bank shots
