Erdoğan in Belgrade for official talks

BELGRADE

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived in Belgrade, Serbia, on Thursday night, marking the second leg of his two-day Balkan tour.

Erdoğan was welcomed at Belgrade's Nikola Tesla Airport by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. In preparation for Erdoğan's visit, Belgrade's streets were decorated with Turkish and Serbian flags, particularly along the route he will travel during his stay. Prominent buildings, including the Serbian Palace, where Erdoğan will receive an official welcome from Vucic on Friday, were draped with large Turkish flags.

Erdoğan's visit aims to conduct a comprehensive review of bilateral relations between Türkiye and Serbia. Following official discussions, he will attend a business forum on Friday, with both countries' leaders expected to address the attendees.

The visit will include the signing of various agreements to enhance the legal framework governing bilateral relations. Additionally, meetings will cover pressing global and regional issues, including developments in the Balkans, and Israel’s actions in Gaza, the occupied Palestinian territories, and Lebanon.

Türkiye views Serbia as a crucial player in maintaining regional stability and supports its integration into the European Union. The relationship between the countries is seen as progressing positively, characterized by high-level visits and strengthening commercial and economic ties.