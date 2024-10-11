Erdoğan in Belgrade for official talks

Erdoğan in Belgrade for official talks

BELGRADE
Erdoğan in Belgrade for official talks

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived in Belgrade, Serbia, on Thursday night, marking the second leg of his two-day Balkan tour.

Erdoğan was welcomed at Belgrade's Nikola Tesla Airport by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. In preparation for Erdoğan's visit, Belgrade's streets were decorated with Turkish and Serbian flags, particularly along the route he will travel during his stay. Prominent buildings, including the Serbian Palace, where Erdoğan will receive an official welcome from Vucic on Friday, were draped with large Turkish flags.

Erdoğan's visit aims to conduct a comprehensive review of bilateral relations between Türkiye and Serbia. Following official discussions, he will attend a business forum on Friday, with both countries' leaders expected to address the attendees.

The visit will include the signing of various agreements to enhance the legal framework governing bilateral relations. Additionally, meetings will cover pressing global and regional issues, including developments in the Balkans, and Israel’s actions in Gaza, the occupied Palestinian territories, and Lebanon.

Türkiye views Serbia as a crucial player in maintaining regional stability and supports its integration into the European Union. The relationship between the countries is seen as progressing positively, characterized by high-level visits and strengthening commercial and economic ties.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() 1,800-year-old mosaics at Pompeipolis unearthed

1,800-year-old mosaics at Pompeipolis unearthed
LATEST NEWS

  1. 1,800-year-old mosaics at Pompeipolis unearthed

    1,800-year-old mosaics at Pompeipolis unearthed

  2. Warhol's rare 'Queen' collection opens at Dutch museum

    Warhol's rare 'Queen' collection opens at Dutch museum

  3. The master of Michelin’s Green Star

    The master of Michelin’s Green Star

  4. London's Frieze art fair goes potty for ceramics

    London's Frieze art fair goes potty for ceramics

  5. Turkish hammams see revival as youth, tourists embrace tradition

    Turkish hammams see revival as youth, tourists embrace tradition
Recommended
Parliament speaker holds talks with world leaders

Parliament speaker holds talks with world leaders

Germany’s Scholz to visit Türkiye on Oct 19

Germany’s Scholz to visit Türkiye on Oct 19
Türkiye, Serbia enjoy golden era in ties, Erdoğan says

Türkiye, Serbia enjoy 'golden era' in ties, Erdoğan says

Parliament speaker urges new global system, regional unity in Turkmenistan

Parliament speaker urges new global system, regional unity in Turkmenistan
Israel’s fire on peacekeepers sparks global condemnation, outcry

Israel’s fire on peacekeepers sparks global condemnation, outcry
FM attends Balkan summit in Croatia

FM attends Balkan summit in Croatia
WORLD Zelensky hopes for wars end by 2025

Zelensky hopes for war's end by 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed hope Friday that the war with Russia would conclude by 2025, during a visit to Berlin aimed at securing sustained military support.
ECONOMY Inflation expectations for 2024 deteriorate slightly: Survey

Inflation expectations for 2024 deteriorate slightly: Survey

Inflation expectations for the end of 2024 increased from 43.1 percent in August to 44.1 percent in September, a Central Bank survey has shown.

SPORTS Türkiye secures narrow win against Montenegro in Nations League

Türkiye secures narrow win against Montenegro in Nations League

Türkiye secured a narrow 1-0 victory against Montenegro on Friday in the third match of the UEFA Nations League B Group 4.
﻿