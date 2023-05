Erdoğan hopes vote outcome 'good for future of country'

ISTANBUL

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed hope after voting on May 14 that the outcome of Türkiye's biggest election in generations would be "good for the future of the country".

"My hope to God is that after the counting concludes this evening, the outcome is good for the future of our country, for Turkish democracy," he said.