Erdoğan holds phone call with Trump

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call with former U.S. President and presidential candidate Donald Trump on Thursday, condemning the assassination attempt and wishing him a speedy recovery.

According to a statement released by the Communications Directorate, the assassination attempt against Trump and the events that followed were discussed during the conversation.

Erdoğan once again condemned the assassination attempt against Donald Trump, expressing his sorrow over the incident and wishing him a swift recovery. 

Erdoğan said that Trump's brave stance following the hideous attack was admirable, and that his continued programs without interruption gave strength to democracy.

The president defined the assassination attempt as an attack on democracy.

Erdoğan praised Trump's leadership in promoting unity and easing tensions following the attack, as well as congratulating Trump on being nominated as the Republican presidential candidate for the upcoming U.S. elections.

Erdoğan expressed his optimism that the U.S. presidential election scheduled for November will be beneficial for Turkish-U.S. relations. 

Erdoğan receives Irish parliament speaker

Meanwhile, the president also met the speaker of the Irish parliament in Ankara, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said.

Erdoğan received Speaker of the House of Representatives of Ireland Sean O'Fearghail at the Presidential Complex," the Communications Directorate said on X.

No further information regarding the meeting was immediately provided.

