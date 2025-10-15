Erdoğan highlights equality, fairness for all citizens

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said every individual in Türkiye, regardless of background, is an "equal and honorable" citizen of the state.

"From Enez to Şemdinli, from Şavşat to Datça, all 922 districts of our 81 provinces are equally important and valuable to us. We are obligated to develop each district and prepare it strongly for the future," Erdoğan said on Oct. 15 at a ceremony in Ankara marking the lottery draw for district governor candidates.

Outlining the principles expected of the candidates, Erdoğan emphasized equality and unity across the country.

"Everyone in our 783,000-square-kilometer homeland, regardless of their faith, identity, origin, political view or sect, is an equal and honorable citizen of the state," he said.

"Positions, titles — all of these are temporary, but they are also a matter of testing. The key is to pass this test and leave behind memorable services. You must keep the poison of arrogance and egotism out of your system."

Calling on the future administrators to be attentive to the needs of citizens, Erdoğan stressed that the job demands constant engagement with the public.

"Whoever comes to your door, you will share their concerns... This job requires attention, sincerity and dedication,” he said. "You cannot fulfill this job confined to four walls, working from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. If necessary, you will sacrifice the time you devote to your family."

He also highlighted the importance of justice and fairness in governance.

"You will not let the righteous be oppressed by the wrong, nor the oppressed by the oppressor," Erdoğan said.

"You will not fall into the error of looking down on anyone who knocks on your door, no matter what the reason. You will not wait for the needy, the shy or the unfortunate to contact you. If necessary, you will go find them yourself."

Turning to the digital era’s challenges, Erdoğan noted that the world has undergone “a rapid transformation over the last 20 years, unlike any other in the past,” and emphasized Türkiye’s efforts to integrate new technologies into public administration.

"We have no tolerance for administrators who use social media for personal gain and PR purposes, rather than to increase the efficiency of public services and reach citizens more quickly," he said.

"We are taking the necessary measures to minimize the negative impact of digital innovations on society and to protect our national and spiritual values from threats."

The position of kaymakam, or district governor, dates back to the Ottoman Empire and remains an administrative role in modern Türkiye, where each sub-province is overseen by a district governor.