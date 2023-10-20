Erdoğan highlights 'cooperation in Turkic world'

ISTANBUL

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has underscored the ongoing collaborative efforts among Turkic nations in diverse sectors such as health, defense, education and energy.

During his address in a video message sent to the ninth Turkic Medical World Congress held in Istanbul on Oct. 20, Erdoğan expressed Türkiye's commitment to strengthening ties within the Organization of Turkic States.

The president particularly emphasized the significance of artificial intelligence technologies, projecting their market to reach $1.5 trillion by 2030.

Erdoğan pointed out the pivotal role of AI in the field of health care and its potential to revolutionize medical practices. He anticipated that the presentations and discussions within the congress, centered around AI in health care, would pave the way for innovative solutions and advancements in the medical sector.

In his speech, Erdoğan also acknowledged the solidarity exhibited by Turkic states following the devastating February earthquakes in southern Türkiye.

"I believe that we will achieve great success as long as we keep the spirit of brotherhood among us intact," he remarked.