Erdoğan heads to Uzbekistan for economic summit

Erdoğan heads to Uzbekistan for economic summit

TASHKENT
Erdoğan heads to Uzbekistan for economic summit

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has traveled to Uzbekistan to participate in the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit, according to an announcement from the Communications Directorate.

During his visit, Erdoğan is set to address the summit session on Nov. 9 and engage in bilateral meetings with other leaders attending the event.

The summit aims to enhance the effectiveness of the ECO, of which Türkiye is a founding member, and foster discussions on crucial topics such as trade, transportation networks and improving connectivity among member countries.

Established in 1985 by Türkiye, Iran and Pakistan, the ECO has since expanded to include Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

The ECO summit takes place every two years at the level of heads of state and government.

Erdogan,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan heads to Uzbekistan for economic summit

Erdoğan heads to Uzbekistan for economic summit
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan heads to Uzbekistan for economic summit

    Erdoğan heads to Uzbekistan for economic summit

  2. G7 nations announce a unified stance on Israel-Hamas war after intensive meetings in Tokyo

    G7 nations announce a unified stance on Israel-Hamas war after intensive meetings in Tokyo

  3. Israel fights Hamas deep in Gaza City and foresees control of enclave’s security after war

    Israel fights Hamas deep in Gaza City and foresees control of enclave’s security after war

  4. 'Doc' Antle of Netflix's 'Tiger King' pleads guilty

    'Doc' Antle of Netflix's 'Tiger King' pleads guilty

  5. Türkiye seeks to increase trade with Kuwait: Minister

    Türkiye seeks to increase trade with Kuwait: Minister
Recommended
Fidan holds meeting with Belarusian FM

Fidan holds meeting with Belarusian FM
Türkiye, Egypt collaborate to transfer Gaza patients for urgent treatment

Türkiye, Egypt collaborate to transfer Gaza patients for urgent treatment
Blinken, Fidan discuss crisis in Mideast, bilateral ties in Ankara

Blinken, Fidan discuss crisis in Mideast, bilateral ties in Ankara
Türkiye recalls its ambassador to Israel

Türkiye recalls its ambassador to Israel
Türkiye prioritizes ceasefire in Gaza war, Erdoğan says

Türkiye prioritizes ceasefire in Gaza war, Erdoğan says
Fidan attends German-led EU enlargement meet in Berlin

Fidan attends German-led EU enlargement meet in Berlin
WORLD G7 nations announce a unified stance on Israel-Hamas war after intensive meetings in Tokyo

G7 nations announce a unified stance on Israel-Hamas war after intensive meetings in Tokyo

Top diplomats from the Group of Seven leading industrial democracies announced a unified stance on the Israel-Hamas war on Wednesday after intensive meetings in Tokyo, condemning Hamas, supporting Israel’s right to self-defense and calling for “humanitarian pauses” to speed aid to desperate Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip.
ECONOMY Chinas exports extend slump in October

China's exports extend slump in October

China's exports fell at a faster pace than predicted in October, data showed yesterday, as the world's second-largest economy is buffeted by faltering global demand and a sluggish domestic recovery.
SPORTS Fluminense downs Boca to win first Copa Libertadores title

Fluminense downs Boca to win first Copa Libertadores title

John Kennedy struck a spectacular extra-time winner as Fluminense ended their long wait for a first ever Copa Libertadores crown on Nov. 4 with a 2-1 victory over Argentina's Boca Juniors.