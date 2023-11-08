Erdoğan heads to Uzbekistan for economic summit

TASHKENT

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has traveled to Uzbekistan to participate in the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit, according to an announcement from the Communications Directorate.

During his visit, Erdoğan is set to address the summit session on Nov. 9 and engage in bilateral meetings with other leaders attending the event.

The summit aims to enhance the effectiveness of the ECO, of which Türkiye is a founding member, and foster discussions on crucial topics such as trade, transportation networks and improving connectivity among member countries.

Established in 1985 by Türkiye, Iran and Pakistan, the ECO has since expanded to include Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

The ECO summit takes place every two years at the level of heads of state and government.