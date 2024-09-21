Erdoğan heads to New York to address UN General Assembly

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will attend the 79th U.N. General Assembly where he will address other world leaders on current global issues, particularly the ongoing Israeli massacres against civilians in Gaza and the West Bank.

Erdoğan and his wife, first lady Emine Erdoğan, will be in New York between Sept. 21 and 25 along with a large delegation, including Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

The president will address the General Assembly on Sept. 24, on the first day of a high-level debate. This will mark the first General Assembly since the war between Israel and Hamas broke out in October 2023, which killed more than 40,000 Palestinians in Gaza.

The continued massacres by the Israeli army will be one of the top issues Erdoğan will raise during his speech. As one of the loudest critics of Israel, he has been accusing the Israeli government of conducting genocide on the Palestinians.

Türkiye has filed a request with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to join South Africa’s genocide lawsuit against Israel.

Erdoğan is expected to call on countries to get involved in the case and recognize Palestine as a state, in a bid to increase pressure on Israel to stop its offensive.

The Turkish government has also been urging the international community about the spread of the conflict to the Middle East by Israel. Israel’s killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh and its attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon are seen as signals of further escalation in the region.

Another important issue Erdoğan will raise is the ongoing Russian occupation of Ukraine. Erdoğan often criticizes the prominent Western powers for delaying the peace between the two countries.

Türkiye has long been mediating between Kiev and Moscow for a fair agreement to end the war.

The need to reform the U.N. Security Council under the motto of “the world is bigger than five” will also be on Erdoğan’s agenda during the General Assembly talks. He will reiterate his well-known opinion about the matter and repeat his calls for a change in the key body so that it can be more inclusive and representative of the world’s changing political landscape.

The fight against terrorism and security cooperation are expected to be issues which Erdoğan will mention in his address. The Cyprus issue, developments in the Caucasus as well as the need for further assistance to Africa are also expected to be voiced by Erdoğan.

In New York, he will also have important bilateral meetings with participant leaders. Among them will be Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who is expected to pay a visit to Türkiye later this year as part of ongoing normalization between the neighbors.

Emine Erdoğan will meet UN chief

In the meantime, Emine Erdoğan will host a series of events and engage in bilateral meetings and receptions with the spouses of leaders attending the U.N. talks.

She will host a program titled “Bride Treasures: A Journey through Ottoman and Anatolian Dowries,” at the Turkish House, the headquarters of Türkiye’s diplomatic presence in New York.

Erdoğan, who has long-standing ties with the African continent and continues her efforts to promote the continent’s culinary culture, will meet with her counterparts at a program titled "Flavors of Africa: A Celebration of Culture, Cuisine, and Friendship," also to be held at the Turkish House.

She will also participate in a program on the model of UNICEF. Erdoğan, whose Zero Waste Project has gained worldwide acclaim and received international awards, has consistently called for action against the effects of climate change and environmental pollution. She is also expected to meet with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Following meetings and discussions, the spouses of leaders and senior representatives of countries are expected to sign a Global Zero Waste Goodwill Declaration led by the Turkish first lady.