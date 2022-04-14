Erdoğan has iftar dinner with troops in southeastern Turkey

HAKKARİ

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had iftar dinner with soldiers in Yüksekova district of southeastern Hakkari province on April 13.

The president, accompanied by Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and the Turkish Armed Forces command, visited the 3rd Infantry Division Command in the Yüksekova district of Hakkari.

Behind the political and economic power of Turkey, which is “appreciated at the global level,” is the fact that it has one of the best armies in the world with its education, equipment, discipline, courage and vision, Erdoğan said in his speech at an iftar dinner with soldiers.

“We owe our existence to our military capability for a thousand years in both the most popular and turbulent region of the world,” he said.

Today, Turkey can pursue its goals in peace, while many conflicts are taking place around the country, he added.