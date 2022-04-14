Erdoğan has iftar dinner with troops in southeastern Turkey

  • April 14 2022 11:14:01

Erdoğan has iftar dinner with troops in southeastern Turkey

HAKKARİ
Erdoğan has iftar dinner with troops in southeastern Turkey

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had iftar dinner with soldiers in Yüksekova district of southeastern Hakkari province on April 13.

The president, accompanied by Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and the Turkish Armed Forces command, visited the 3rd Infantry Division Command in the Yüksekova district of Hakkari.

Behind the political and economic power of Turkey, which is “appreciated at the global level,” is the fact that it has one of the best armies in the world with its education, equipment, discipline, courage and vision, Erdoğan said in his speech at an iftar dinner with soldiers.

“We owe our existence to our military capability for a thousand years in both the most popular and turbulent region of the world,” he said.

Today, Turkey can pursue its goals in peace, while many conflicts are taking place around the country, he added.

erdogan, troops,

ECONOMY Central Bank keeps interest rate stable

Central Bank keeps interest rate stable
MOST POPULAR

  1. Ethereum co-founder lands in Istanbul

    Ethereum co-founder lands in Istanbul

  2. Russian warship ’seriously damaged’ in ammunition explosion

    Russian warship ’seriously damaged’ in ammunition explosion

  3. Country shivers amid new cold wave

    Country shivers amid new cold wave

  4. Permanent alimony not fair: Justice minister

    Permanent alimony not fair: Justice minister

  5. Turkish brands keen to move into Russian malls

    Turkish brands keen to move into Russian malls
Recommended
Situation may worsen if Ukraine war prolongs: FM

Situation may worsen if Ukraine war prolongs: FM
CHP says its leader won’t pay compensation to Erdoğan over Isle Man case

CHP says its leader won’t pay compensation to Erdoğan over Isle Man case
More than 19,000 Syrians deported since 2016, says minister

More than 19,000 Syrians deported since 2016, says minister
Turkey to renew all election boards until July’s first week

Turkey to renew all election boards until July’s first week
Heavy snowfall blankets Turkey’s east in mid-April

Heavy snowfall blankets Turkey’s east in mid-April
Famous Adana kebab launched into space, reaches stratosphere

Famous Adana kebab launched into space, reaches stratosphere
WORLD Death toll from Philippines landslides, floods hits 133

Death toll from Philippines landslides, floods hits 133

The death toll from landslides and flooding in the Philippines triggered by tropical storm Megi rose to 133 on Thursday, official figures showed, as more bodies were found in mud-caked villages.

ECONOMY Central Bank keeps interest rate stable

Central Bank keeps interest rate stable

In a widely expected mote, the Central Bank of Turkey has kept the its the policy rate – one-week repo rate- unchanged at 14 percent on April 14. 
SPORTS Women’s team formed to prevent ‘child marriages’ storms in league

Women’s team formed to prevent ‘child marriages’ storms in league

A women’s football team established in the eastern province of Ağrı by the provincial directorate of family and social policies to promote sports among girls and prevent early marriages has become a regional giant with four wins in five matches this season.