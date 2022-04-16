Erdoğan has iftar dinner with relatives of femicide victims

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan shared iftar with relatives of femicide victims on April 16. at the presidential complex in Ankara.

Making a speech following the iftar, President Erdoğan drew attention to the efforts aimed at putting an end to femicides and violence against women in Türkiye, and said: “We are determined to rid our country of the shame of femicide as well as violence against women through legal, judicial and administrative measures and most importantly through comprehensive steps that would surround hearts and minds. We will maintain our fight without ifs and buts until we eliminate not only violence itself but also the circumstances that give rise to violence.”