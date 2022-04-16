Erdoğan has iftar dinner with relatives of femicide victims

  • April 16 2022 10:19:05

ANKARA
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan shared iftar with relatives of femicide victims on April 16. at the presidential complex in Ankara. 

Making a speech following the iftar, President Erdoğan drew attention to the efforts aimed at putting an end to femicides and violence against women in Türkiye, and said: “We are determined to rid our country of the shame of femicide as well as violence against women through legal, judicial and administrative measures and most importantly through comprehensive steps that would surround hearts and minds. We will maintain our fight without ifs and buts until we eliminate not only violence itself but also the circumstances that give rise to violence.”

 

Anti-virus controls that have shut down some of China’s biggest cities and fueled public irritation are spreading as infections rise, hurting a weak economy and prompting warnings of possible global shockwaves.
Businesses that earn revenues in foreign currencies, particularly exporters and tourism companies, will be granted cheap loans, Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said at a meeting in the Black Sea province of Samsun on April 15.
A women’s football team established in the eastern province of Ağrı by the provincial directorate of family and social policies to promote sports among girls and prevent early marriages has become a regional giant with four wins in five matches this season.