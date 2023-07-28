Erdoğan hails 'Turkish model' in defense sector

ISTANBUL

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has announced the "successful development of the Turkish model" in defense industry cooperation, with a focus on establishing medium and long-term partnerships.

"We will continue to work until we become fully independent in the defense industry," Erdoğan said, speaking at the closing ceremony of Türkiye's 16th International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) in Istanbul on July 28.

During his address, Erdoğan highlighted the country's progress in reducing foreign dependency in the defense sector. The president said that when he took office, more than 80 percent of the country’s defense industry relied on foreign sources, but today this figure has been reduced to just 20 percent “through determined efforts.”

Despite facing hidden or open embargoes over the past 21 years, Türkiye's dedication to enhancing its defense capabilities has been unwavering, Erdoğan said, praising the nation's resilience and highlighting the successes achieved in developing various products during this period.

The president further emphasized the growth of Türkiye's defense industry by the rise in the number of operating companies. In 2002, only 57 companies were involved in the sector, whereas that number has surged to 2,500 at present, he informed.

Regarding exports, Erdoğan revealed that the defense industry had already surpassed $2 billion in the first half of 2023, setting a target of reaching $6 billion by the year's end.

The president also highlighted the nation's commitment to continuous innovation in the defense sector. "We will appear before the whole world with new groundbreaking products with advanced technology in the defense industry and lead the sector," he said.

Erdoğan also announced the construction of an upgraded version of Türkiye’s largest warship TCG Anadolu, with orders already underway. Additionally, he expressed optimism about the completion of the indigenous fighter jet project, the National Combat Aircraft, with expectations for its inaugural flight by the end of the year.

The 16th IDEF attracted significant attention, with 741 members representing 189 delegations participating, the president also underlined. The fair welcomed over 100,000 visitors, with 15 percent of them coming from foreign countries.

The event proved fruitful for business networking, with 5,000 job interviews conducted and 120 promotional programs and contract signing ceremonies held, he added.

Over 1,461 companies from 55 countries participated in this year's IDEF, showcasing various products, some of which developed within Türkiye's defense industry were exhibited for the first time. Additionally, new versions of previously launched products were unveiled at the fair.

The exhibited products encompass a wide range, including armored combat vehicles, tactical armored vehicles, unmanned land, air and sea vehicles, weapon systems, rockets, guided missiles, infantry weapons, military simulators, electronic warfare solutions, power groups and explosive material destruction equipment.

Initially aimed at introducing Türkiye's national defense industry to the international community, the fair has rapidly transformed into a crucial global platform for promoting, marketing and facilitating cooperation in the defense, security, maritime, aviation and space sectors.