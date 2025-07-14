Erdoğan urges broad support amid PKK disarmament

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on July 13 called on all political parties to support his government’s "terror-free Türkiye" initiative, following a symbolic weapons-burning ceremony by a group of PKK members in northern Iraq.

"We desire that all political parties with a [parliamentary] group support the steps to be taken in the parliament in good faith," Erdoğan said in a speech in Ankara’s Kızılcahamam district, closing a camp for members of his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

The president's remarks came after 30 PKK members laid down arms and set them ablaze in a pit, marking what Erdoğan described as a "meaningful" step.

“We have reached the brink of completely liberating our nation from the shackles of terrorism that were imposed upon it 47 years ago. Our half-century-long struggle for patience is slowly coming to a conclusion,” he said.

“No one has the right to disrupt, undermine or sabotage the process, especially in such a matter, and to make petty accusations.”

Erdoğan said the disarmament process has been monitored closely by a joint mechanism led by the National Intelligence Organization (MİT) and the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK).

"It should not be forgotten that this new era imposes very important responsibilities not only on the AKP, the [Nationalist Movement Party] MHP or the [Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party] DEM [Party], but also on the entire political establishment, including all political actors," he said.

"We consider it crucial that party leaderships participate in the process without confusing issues, and especially by curbing their personal ambitions. Otherwise, we, as three parties, are determined to carry this process through to its conclusion."

Erdoğan's AKP and its ruling bloc partner MHP have reopened dialogue with jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan. The government has allowed the pro-Kurdish DEM Party to visit him on the İmralı prison island off Istanbul as part of the new initiative.

Following a series of visits between İmralı and Ankara, PKK declared a ceasefire and later announced its decision to disband and disarm. Turkish officials said the disarmament will continue in phases through September.

"We understand those who view the process with sincere caution, skepticism and even aloofness, and we are making every effort to alleviate their hesitations," Erdoğan said.

"Everything can be compensated for, but there is no compensation for making things difficult, being a whiner, or displaying an uncompromising attitude on such a vital issue that will affect the unity, peace, social peace, and tranquility of 86 million people."

Erdoğan reaffirmed his party’s openness to dialogue. "We are open to criticism, new ideas, recommendations and criticism," he said.

"We welcome the views of anyone who does not exploit the issue as a pretext for ideological disputes, political conflicts, completely different agendas or cunning attempts to ambush their interlocutors."