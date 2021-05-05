Erdoğan files lawsuit against CHP MP

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has sued a senior opposition lawmaker for 250,000 Turkish Liras in damages over the latter’s vow that his party will try Erdoğan for treason if it comes to power in the next elections.



Erdoğan’s lawyer, Hüseyin Aydın, launched the case against Istanbul Deputy Aykut Erdoğdu from the ranks of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) on the ground that the lawmaker has severely offended the personal rights of the president and committed the crime of insulting the president.



Erdoğan’s lawyer suggested that Erdoğdu’s statements could not be considered within the boundaries of freedom of expression.



The ruling Justice and Development Party’s (AKP) officials slammed Erdoğdu for his remarks and describing the entire state apparatus as a gang.