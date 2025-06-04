Erdoğan discusses regional issues with Iranian leader

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has spoken on the phone with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian about bilateral relations and other regional matters, Türkiye's Communications Directorate reported on June 4.

According to the statement, the call between the two leaders addressed Türkiye-İran bilateral ties, regional and global issues.

During the talk, Erdoğan underlined that they will continue to work toward strengthening the institutional framework of bilateral ties in the coming period. He also congratulated the Iranian president on the upcoming Eid al-Adha.

Pezeshkian was elected as the president in 2024 after his predecessor Ibrahim Reisi was killed in a helicopter accident. Iran is currently negotiating with the United States and some prominent European countries over its nuclear program.