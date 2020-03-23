Erdoğan conveys condolences to main opposition leader Kılıçdaroğlu over sister’s death

ANKARA

AA Photo

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on March 23 extended his condolences to main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaoroğlu over the passing of his sister.

Kılıçdaroğlu’s sister died on March 21 at a hospital in the northwestern province of Kocaeli after a treatment she was undergoing for some time, the CHP announced on Twitter.

Kılıçdaroğlu has urged people not to attend the funeral due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Many politicians and statesmen have extended their condolences to Kılıçdaroğlu over his loss, including Erdoğan, the presidential communications director said on March 23.

“Mr. President @RTErdogan, called CHP chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu by phone, and conveyed his condolences over the passing of his sister Fikriye Dalgıç,” Fahrettin Altun said in a tweet.