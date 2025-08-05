Turkish, British leaders discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer discussed on the phone the further deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza amid continued Israeli attacks and bilateral ties, including the sale of Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets to Türkiye.

According to a statement by the Communication Directorate, the call between the two leaders addressed bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues.

Erdoğan said the humanitarian situation in Gaza has reached a critical level and that going beyond raising a voice against the developments is a duty toward humanity.

Reiterating Ankara’s support for the efforts to establish a ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, Erdoğan underlined the need for taking steps to push Israel for a ceasefire.

According to the statement, Erdoğan congratulated U.K. Prime Minister Starmer on his statements on the recognition of the Palestinian State.

On his part, Starmer’s office repeated that the main issue the call addressed was the appalling humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Erdoğan and Starmer were clear that an immediate ceasefire, the unconditional release of all hostages and the urgent lifting of restrictions on humanitarian aid were paramount.

British premier outlined that it was his government’s longstanding position that a viable and sovereign Palestinian state alongside a safe and secure Israel can be the only basis for a just and lasting peace.

He also set out how the U.K. will recognize the state of Palestine before the U.N. General Assembly in September unless the Israeli government takes substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza and commits to a long-term peace.

According to the statement, the two men also discussed the situation in Iran. Starmer underlined the fact that only a diplomatic solution can end Iran’s nuclear ambitions in the long term and welcomed Türkiye’s role in hosting recent talks.

The statement also stressed that Erdoğan and Starmer also raised the latest progress toward signing a new export deal to sell U.K.-built Typhoon jets to Türkiye and looked forward to speaking again soon.