Erdoğan congratulates Lula over his election victory in Brazil

ANKARA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Oct. 31 congratulated Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on his election as the Brazilian president and wished him success.

Erdoğan voiced his belief that the bilateral relations, which they elevated together to the level of “strategic partnership” in 2010, would further advance in the new period, according to a statement by Turkish Communications Directorate.

Erdoğan also expressed that the cooperation between Türkiye and Brazil as two great countries and members of the G20 would be direction-setter in dealing with global challenges.