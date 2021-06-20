Erdoğan congratulates Iran's Raisi for election win

  • June 20 2021 10:22:00

Erdoğan congratulates Iran's Raisi for election win

ANKARA
Erdoğan congratulates Irans Raisi for election win

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on June 19 congratulated Ebrahim Raeisi on his success in Iran's presidential election.

According to the statement by Turkey's Communications Directorate, Erdoğan wished that the poll results will lead to a more prosperous Iran.

Erdogan hoped that Turkey-Iran ties will further strengthen during Raeisi's presidency, saying he is ready for cooperation.

He added that he will be pleased to visit Iran for the forthcoming term meeting of the High Level Cooperation Council once the COVID-19 pandemic ends.

Iran's Foreign Minister said on June 19 that hardline judge Raisi was the country's new elected president and everyone would have to work with him from now on.

Raeisi, the ultra-conservative judiciary chief, garnered 17.92 million votes in Friday's election, defeating his three rivals in a landslide victory. Overall voter turnout was 48.8%, the lowest in Iran’s history.

Mohammad Javad Zarif, speaking a day after millions of Iranians voted in a contest that critics boycotted over economic woes and political restrictions, said Raisi would lead Iran well.

Zarif also told a diplomacy forum in the Turkish resort of Antalya that issues in Iran's nuclear talks with Western powers were not insurmountable and he hoped to achieve a result before August.

 

