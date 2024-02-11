Erdoğan condemns attack at AKP event, announces capture of one assailant

TEKİRDAĞ

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has condemned the recent armed attack on a Justice and Development Party (AKP) event in Istanbul, where one person was injured.

"We did not and will not allow Türkiye to be dragged into an environment of insecurity and unrest under any circumstances. We will continue our fight against all scoundrels with determination," Erdoğan said, addressing supporters in Tekirdağ, a city in northwestern Türkiye, on Feb. 11.

Erdoğan announced that one of the assailants involved in the attack had been apprehended. He praised the swift action taken by Istanbul police and the chief prosecutor's office in the city, emphasizing their meticulous investigation into the incident.

Erdoğan also expressed gratitude to the party leaders who extended their well-wishes for the swift recovery of the injured individual.

Turning his attention to the upcoming elections, Erdoğan criticized the opposition, emphasizing the need for respectful political discourse.

"Under no circumstances will we disrespect our nation because of its choice. We do politics with an understanding that unites, not divides," he asserted.

Specifically targeting the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), Erdoğan accused them of "neglecting the nation's values and disregarding the national will."

The president claimed that citizens in CHP-governed provinces faced difficulties in receiving basic municipal services and accused the opposition of seeking support from various sources, including "tutelage centers, imperialist powers and terror barons."

Erdoğan outlined his party's electoral objectives, expressing the AKP's determination to win provinces currently under opposition rule, including Tekirdağ, where he was addressing the rally.

The AKP-led People's Alliance nominated Cüneyt Yüksel, the former mayor of the city's Süleymanpaşa district, while the CHP nominated former deputy Candan Yüceer for the upcoming elections.

"Our aim in politics is to serve our beloved nation, of which we are honored to be a member, with love. We strive to develop, grow and glorify Türkiye as a whole," Erdoğan concluded. "We are fighting all this not for the sake of seats or political success but to leave a more prosperous, stronger and more prestigious Türkiye to our children."