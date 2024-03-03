Erdoğan: We have embraced all our 81 million citizens

MUĞLA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has defended his administration's record on inclusivity and development, rejecting accusations of marginalization during his 21-year tenure.

"We served citizens from all walks of life. We did not exclude any city or people," Erdoğan said during a rally in the southwestern province of Muğla on March 3, ahead of the upcoming local elections.

"We embraced this country with all 81 million people. We supported and encouraged our people who produce in every field with industry, trade and tourism," he added.

The president's focus turned to the municipality, currently under the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) administration, which he accused of "impeding numerous central government projects."

"Muğla is now turning into a city that has become the apple of the world's eye... The biggest obstacle is the mentality that governs the metropolitan municipality of this city," he said, alleging that the current administration hindered projects essential for the city's development.

Erdoğan highlighted the "democratic and developmental strides" made during his tenure, claiming a threefold expansion in the country's growth and heightened self-confidence among its citizens.

The president outlined the public investments made in Muğla during his tenure, totaling 122 billion Turkish Liras. He highlighted urban transformation efforts, transforming 4,455 independent sections and a significant increase in divided roads' length from 90 kilometers to 463 kilometers.

Erdoğan's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) nominated Aydın Ayaydın, a former CHP deputy, for the mayorship position in Muğla. In response, the CHP selected Ahmet Aras, leveraging his role as the Bodrum district's mayor.

Shifting gears, Erdoğan addressed the ongoing fight against terrorism, specifically targeting the PKK.

"After 40 years of fighting terrorism, we have made the most important change in strategy for the country," he declared, asserting a shift towards targeting terrorism "at its roots rather than solely within Turkish borders."

"No one can harm the peace of our nation. We will continue with the same determination in Syria and Iraq," he added.

The PKK is designated as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.