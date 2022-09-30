Erdoğan, Putin speak over phone amid Ukraine crisis

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Russian leader Vladimir Putin spoke over the phone late on Sept. 29 and addressed the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine war.



Erdoğan expressed his pleasure over the successful exchange of war prisoners between Russia and Ukraine, carried out after a long period of preparation, as well as over the functioning of the Istanbul agreement (grain corridor), finalized with the contributions of the United Nations.

Stressing that an extension to the mechanism, due to expire in November, would be of common benefit, Erdoğan said that works are also underway for the uninterrupted export of Russian fertilizer and grains.

Drawing attention to the need for de-escalation of tensions in order to pave the way for favorable developments, Erdoğan said that steps, particularly regarding the incorporation of various Ukrainian areas into Russia, are expected of Moscow in a bid to facilitate the process.

Asking Putin to give a second chance to the negotiations, Erdoğan underscored that Türkiye stands ready to assume a facilitating role.

According to the Kremlin, the “international terrorist act and unprecedented sabotage against the Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea” were evaluated in the call.