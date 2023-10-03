Erdoğan calls on allies for clear stance against terror

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has reiterated Türkiye’s expectation for more concrete steps from allied nations in support of the country’s fight against terrorism, in the wake of a terrorist bombing attack near the parliament in the capital Ankara on Oct. 1.

Following the terrorist bombing foiled by security forces, world leaders expressed solidarity with Türkiye and condemned the vile attack.

"We want to see concrete steps along with condemnations from our friends who share our pain. It must be known that statements condemning terrorism and soothing us will not heal our wounds. We are facing a heinous attack from every angle, perpetrated by a terrorist organization," Erdoğan said during his address at the inaugural ceremony of the Council of State’s training facility in Ankara on Oct. 3.

Erdoğan noted that if the terrorists who carried out the attack were not neutralized and had managed to escape abroad, “they might have been granted political asylum status by certain countries.”

“As a nation that has sacrificed thousands of sons to terrorism, we genuinely cannot comprehend the lenient attitude shown towards these blood-stained criminals."

Highlighting Türkiye’s strategic location amidst global power struggles and its direct targeting, Erdoğan emphasized that Türkiye is a nation engaged in combatting some of the world's most ruthless terrorist organizations.

"The overt support given to terrorist entities in northern Syria is a stark example of this," Erdoğan noted, criticizing the U.S., which backed the YPG terror group in northern Syria without directly citing the name.

Türkiye previously called on Western countries, particularly Sweden, to support its fight against terrorism, while Erdoğan also earlier stated that Türkiye's support for Sweden's NATO bid is contingent upon Sweden taking effective measures against the PKK and FETÖ, the group behind the 2016 coup attempt.

"Moreover, the protection of fugitives who have committed coup-related crimes in our country by Western nations is another glaring example. In recent days, we see that other courts are also being utilized for this purpose. Despite folders filled with evidence, the absence of any action against terrorist ringleaders is inexplicable to both ourselves and our nation,” Erdoğan said.

"Dealing with terrorists in the mountains or beyond borders is undoubtedly challenging. However, the most arduous task is contending with suit-wearing terrorists who have infiltrated the very veins of the state."

Addressing the government's efforts for a new constitution, Erdoğan also noted that the government aims to expand the citizens’ realm of freedoms prioritizes the country’s liberation from the post-coup constitution.