Erdoğan calls new peace push 'window of opportunity'

ANKARA
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has described his government’s peace initiative as a window of opportunity for Türkiye to be permanently free of terrorism.

"We will definitely achieve our goal of a terror-free Türkiye and demonstrate that the sacrifices of our heroic martyrs and veterans were not in vain," Erdoğan said on Aug. 11 after a cabinet meeting.

Erdoğan praised a parliamentary commission formed with the participation of the opposition to oversee the process.

"It is extremely valuable that our parliament, the embodiment of the national will, embraces and supports the process," he said.

"We are pleased with this commitment. The unanimous adoption of decisions in the first two meetings of the commission was another encouraging development. We hope this constructive approach will continue."

The National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Committee is tasked with addressing the legal and political aspects of the ongoing "terror-free Türkiye" process. The panel has held three meetings so far, the last on Aug. 12.

"It is the duty of the political establishment to the nation to take a national stance on national issues. Türkiye is our common homeland. This state belongs to every single individual of 86 million people, including Turks, Kurds, Arabs, Alevis and Sunnis," he said.

"This land, where a martyr lies in every inch of it, is our eternal homeland. Even though our political views, lifestyles, origins and ideas may differ, we are all the true owners of the Turkish Republic."

Erdoğan argued that political rivalries and daily debates should not overshadow the fight against terrorism.

"In this regard, we attach particular importance to the contribution, support, and guiding criticism of everyone responsible for resolving this issue, which concerns the survival, security, peace, and future of 86 million people," he said.

"The nation's burgeoning hopes, we hope, will not be sacrificed to the position-grabbing calculations of daily politics. A window of opportunity has opened before Türkiye for our permanent liberation from terrorism, and the burden of squandering it will be heavy."

As part of the initiative, PKK first declared a ceasefire following a call from jailed leader Abdullah Öcalan, and then announced its decision to disband and lay down its arms.

Last month, 30 PKK members burned their weapons during a symbolic ceremony in northern Iraq.

"Let us all stop the bloodshed, end the pain and tears, and properly fulfill our responsibilities to our nation," Erdoğan said.

The disarmament process comes amid a series of meetings facilitated by the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), which has reestablished contact with Öcalan through multiple visits to the İmralı prison island off Istanbul.

PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.

 

