Erdoğan calls for tougher sanctions on Israel after Doha attack

DOHA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday called for intensified diplomatic efforts to impose more sanctions on Israel, condemning its strike in Doha that targeted Hamas negotiators as a new level of “banditry,” on the sidelines of an extraordinary Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)-Arab League summit in Qatar

“The latest attack has taken Israel’s lawlessness to a different dimension,” Erdoğan said, stressing that the assault also endangered Qatar’s security and sovereignty. “The world should see this meeting as a manifestation of the Islamic world’s unconditional support for Qatar. Türkiye will always stand by our brother and ally.”

The president accused the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of pursuing “a policy of chaos and blood,” saying its true aim was to perpetuate massacres in Palestine while destabilizing the region.

“Islamic nations have the strength and determination to foil Israel’s expansionist ambitions. We must concentrate our diplomatic efforts on increasing sanctions. Israel must also be squeezed economically. Without sanctions, Israel will not stop,” Erdoğan said.

He reiterated Türkiye’s readiness to share its defense industry capabilities with partner countries, adding: “To win the coming decades, we must deepen cooperation.”

Erdoğan stressed that Türkiye would continue to support the Palestinian cause until a state is established on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital. “We will resolutely pursue this struggle until the State of Palestine becomes a reality,” he said.

The president welcomed moves by some countries to recognize Palestine but insisted these steps must be matched by “concrete sanctions” and international legal mechanisms to hold Israeli officials accountable.

“Israel survives only through impunity. Genocidal Israel must be stopped,” Erdoğan said, adding that Türkiye has already suspended all trade with Israel for more than a year.

Bilateral diplomacy on sidelines

On the sidelines of the summit, Erdoğan held separate meetings with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Syrian President Ahmed Al-Shara.

In talks with Mohamud, Erdoğan underlined the deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza and urged stronger international backing for aid convoys. He stressed that Türkiye had been delivering assistance from the first day of the war and argued that ramping up sanctions on Israel was vital.

Meeting Crown Prince Mohammed, Erdoğan reaffirmed Ankara’s support for countries targeted by Israel and pledged to keep pressing for an immediate ceasefire and sustained humanitarian corridors.

Erdoğan also conferred with Syrian President Shara, describing his presence at the U.N. General Assembly as “historic.” He stressed the importance of safeguarding Syria’s unity and adherence to the March 10 agreement with the Syrian Democratic Forces.

Erdoğan was accompanied in his bilateral talks by Fidan, Kalın, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, senior adviser Akif Çağatay Kılıç and ruling party deputy chair Halit Yerebakan.

Summit warns Israel of regional repercussions

Leaders at the emergency Arab-Islamic summit in Doha cautioned on Monday that Israel's assault on Qatar carries severe implications for the region, advocating unified measures to thwart Israeli bids to reshape the Middle East.

The final communique, released by Qatar's state news agency QNA, strongly denounced the Doha strikes and extended full solidarity to Qatar, stating the aggression "undermines any chances of achieving peace in the region."

It underscored the imperative to resist Israel's schemes to enforce a new regional order, labeling them a "direct threat to regional and international security."

The leaders asserted that a just, comprehensive and enduring Middle East peace cannot sidestep the Palestinian issue or disregard Palestinian rights, nor rely on violence against mediators, but must adhere to the Arab Peace Initiative and pertinent international resolutions.

They pressed the global community, particularly the U.N. Security Council, to fulfill its legal and ethical duties by terminating the Israeli occupation and establishing a mandatory timeline for its end.

The statement backed mediation by Qatar, Egypt and the US to cease the Gaza offensive.

It endorsed the Arab League Council's ministerial resolution on a regional security and cooperation vision, rooted in collective security, shared fate and joint threat response.

The summit highlighted the "catastrophic consequences" of any Israeli annexation of occupied Palestinian lands, deeming it a flagrant breach of international law, U.N. decisions and Palestinian historical rights.

It appealed to nations to adopt robust legal and political steps to halt Israel's actions against Palestinians, including bolstering efforts to end impunity, applying sanctions, halting arms and dual-use transfers, reassessing diplomatic and economic ties, and pursuing litigation.