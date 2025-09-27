Erdoğan calls for Netanyahu's trial over Gaza 'genocide'

ISTANBUL

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday sharply criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling him a "killer" who was left addressing empty seats at the United Nations Security Council.

Speaking at the Bosphorus Diplomacy Forum, Erdoğan accused Netanyahu of leading a "genocide network" and failing to find an audience for his "lies and threats" at the U.N. General Assembly.

Erdoğan highlighted the deepening cracks in the global system, pointing to the erosion of the post-World War II order established by victorious powers.

"This setup has lost both its functionality and its credibility," he said.

Drawing attention to the dire situation in Palestine, Erdoğan described scenes of people clutching pots in desperate bids for a bowl of soup or a meal.

"We've witnessed the struggle against hunger, and we feel the tragedy of those starving children deep in our hearts," he said.

"In response, Türkiye extends not just a hand but its full commitment."

"Our sole aim is to secure lasting peace, tranquility, and stability in the region," Erdoğan said.

"While war profiteers fuel the flames, Türkiye works for just peace," Erdoğan stated.

"For nearly two years, Gaza has endured a horrifying and shameful genocide before the world's eyes, with bombs raining on civilians and hunger wielded recklessly as a weapon of mass destruction," Erdoğan said.

Reiterating his jab at Netanyahu, Erdoğan said the Israeli leader spoke to vacant chairs at the U.N. Security Council.

He also saluted the Sumud Flotilla, sailing toward Gaza with aid.

"Volunteers carry help to Gaza amid Israel's state terror. We send greetings to these hope-bearers and pray God clears their path and protects them."

Erdoğan said that Gaza has suffered immense losses, with "2.5 million people subjected to history's most brutal genocide."

"Yesterday, the genocide network's head found no one to hear his lies and threats at the U.N. General Assembly, addressing empty seats instead."

"It's clear this monster must be stopped," Erdoğan urged.

"Over 150 countries now recognize Palestine—a belated but important step," he said.

Yet, he questioned, "Couldn't these moves have come earlier? Couldn't we stand by Palestine before 65,000 innocents died? Before the land was rendered unrecognizable by the slaughter squad?"

Self-reflection is vital to curb Israeli aggression, he argued.

"Without halting Israel, efforts for a Palestinian state will fall short. Netanyahu, his cabinet, and the genocide team must face immediate trial and punishment," Erdoğan said.

"Deterrent sanctions, including bans from international sports events, should apply to Israel—no exceptions," he said.

Erdoğan noted Türkiye's Football Federation president has voiced a stance on this, and evaluations will follow.