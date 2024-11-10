Erdoğan calls for national unity to honor Atatürk’s legacy

ANKARA
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has called for national unity on the 86th death anniversary of modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, urging all segments of society to come together and strengthen Türkiye’s cohesion.

“Let us together face and overcome the threats before us to leave a legacy of a great and powerful Türkiye for generations to come,” Erdoğan said during his speech at the Atatürk Supreme Council for Culture, Language and History, where he also inaugurated its newly constructed headquarters in the capital Ankara on Nov. 10.

The most genuine way to honor Atatürk’s legacy is through dedicated service to the country and the values brought forth for the nation, Erdoğan noted.

"Any action aiming to fracture this nation’s unity, for any purpose whatsoever, is a betrayal of Kemal,” he expressed, pledging a continued commitment to building a “strong, secure and peaceful” Türkiye.

Reflecting on Atatürk’s influence, Erdoğan said that if Atatürk had lived another decade, the nation would likely be in an even more advanced state.

He expressed optimism that the nation will leave behind the divisive conflicts and painful memories of the past, letting them rest on the dusty shelves of history.

“What we need now is an unwavering commitment to our unity, brotherhood and solidarity as a nation.”

Touching on Türkiye's fight against terrorism, Erdoğan underscored that efforts to eliminate PKK are nearing their final stages.

“In the coming period, we will complete the remaining links in the security zone we’ve established along our borders, severing all ties between terrorist organizations and our country,” he affirmed.

“By doing so, we will dismantle the 40-year-old strategy of imperialist powers who have sought to dictate our political and economic path through terror groups,” he added.

His remarks came hours after he attended the official state ceremony, commemorating Atatürk.

Erdoğan penned a message in the official memorial ledger, reading: "We dedicate our utmost efforts to elevate, fortify and expand the Republic of Türkiye, which you and our martyrs entrusted to us, ensuring it flourishes in stability and security despite the crises encircling us.”

