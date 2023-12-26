Erdoğan calls for national unity over PKK attacks

ANKARA
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has issued a plea for national unity in the aftermath of last week's deadly PKK attacks in northern Iraq, cautioning against "provocations aimed at dividing society."

"Behind the treacherous attacks in northern Iraq is an attempt to test our nation," Erdoğan said at an event commemorating late poet Mehmet Akif Ersoy in the capital Ankara late on Dec. 25.

Concerned about the aftermath of the attacks, Erdoğan highlighted the existence of "various provocations seeking to undermine the unity and solidarity of the Turkish people."

"We consider the activities as a continuation of terrorist attacks," he said, urging the importance of steadfastness in the face of such challenges.

Last week's attacks in northern Iraq resulted in the death of 12 Turkish soldiers. The assailants, armed with long-barreled weapons, rocket launchers and grenades, targeted military bases in the Zap, Metina and Hakurk regions.

"Let everyone be sure of this, as long as the attacks against our independence continue, we will continue to protect our future," Erdoğan remarked.

In the face of social terrorist acts designed to destabilize the nation from within, Erdoğan called for a unified and resolute stance. "We must take a clearer stance together in the face of social terrorist acts that aim to shake the inner fortress and weaken us from within," he urged.

Addressing the youth, Erdoğan said, "I expect you, our young people, to act with cooler heads in these sensitive times when anger overtakes human reason... Young people, be careful against those who provoke you against your brothers and sisters; never let these scoundrels poison you."

Erdoğan, meanwhile, praised the joint declaration against terrorism made by four political parties in the Turkish parliament following last week's attacks.

However, his commendation was coupled with criticism aimed at the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (HEDEP) for abstaining from the joint statement.

The parliamentary statement was signed by Erdoğan's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), the İYİ (Good) Party and the Felicity Party.

"We declare with determination that our beloved nation will never bow to terrorism and that it has the strength and power to fight uncompromisingly against all terrorist organizations that pose a threat to the security of the Turkish Republic," it read.

