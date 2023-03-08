Erdoğan, Bahçeli meet ahead of critical decision on polls

Erdoğan, Bahçeli meet ahead of critical decision on polls

ANKARA
Erdoğan, Bahçeli meet ahead of critical decision on polls

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his main political ally, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairman Devlet Bahçeli, had a meeting on March 8, two days before the former is set to disclose the election date.

Erdoğan and Bahçeli, along with the Great Union Party (BBP) leader Mustafa Destici, make the People’s Alliance, with Erdoğan being the joint candidate. The two men reportedly discussed the upcoming elections, the election campaign and other issues as part of their continued cooperation during the meeting. The AKP and MHP are also talking about the methods to increase their representation in the parliament. The two parties are planning to introduce joint lists in some constituencies so that they can yield more deputies.

They also assessed the ongoing relief support to the earthquake-hit region and millions of victims of the disaster. Erdoğan has said he is planning to start a new tour to the region where the government is planning to build safe houses for the victims in one year.

In a statement on March 6 after the cabinet meeting, Erdoğan said he will issue a presidential decree on March 10 for the renewal of the presidential and parliamentary polls on May 14. The Supreme Election Board (YSK) will launch the process immediately after the decree is published in the Official Gazette, the president said.

The YSK will announce the election calendar over the next weekend and detail what actions it will take for safe voting in the 11 earthquake-hit provinces. It will announce how victims who have been evacuated from these provinces to other parts of the country will be able to cast their votes.

TURKEY, Türkiye,

TÜRKIYE Erdoğan, Bahçeli meet ahead of critical decision on polls

Erdoğan, Bahçeli meet ahead of critical decision on polls
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan, Bahçeli meet ahead of critical decision on polls

    Erdoğan, Bahçeli meet ahead of critical decision on polls

  2. Türkiye, Syria, Russia, Iran to hold technical talks next week: FM

    Türkiye, Syria, Russia, Iran to hold technical talks next week: FM

  3. İYİ Party does not rule out CHP’s dialogue with HDP

    İYİ Party does not rule out CHP’s dialogue with HDP

  4. Quake survivor women deal with added burdens in tent cities

    Quake survivor women deal with added burdens in tent cities

  5. Russian Wagner Group chief claims extended gains in Bakhmut

    Russian Wagner Group chief claims extended gains in Bakhmut
Recommended
İYİ Party does not rule out CHP’s dialogue with HDP

İYİ Party does not rule out CHP’s dialogue with HDP
Election-hopeful CHP leader vows new beginning for Türkiye

Election-hopeful CHP leader vows new beginning for Türkiye
Opposition to implement 12-item road map if elected

Opposition to implement 12-item road map if elected
MHP leader accuses ‘Table of Six’ of being ‘unprincipled’

MHP leader accuses ‘Table of Six’ of being ‘unprincipled’
Akşener returns to Table of Six

Akşener returns to 'Table of Six'
Akşener parts ways with ‘Table of Six’

Akşener parts ways with ‘Table of Six’
WORLD Russian Wagner Group chief claims extended gains in Bakhmut

Russian Wagner Group chief claims extended gains in Bakhmut

The owner of Russia's Wagner Group military company claimed Wednesday that his troops have extended their gains in the key Ukrainian stronghold of Bakhmut as fierce fighting continues in the war's longest battle.

ECONOMY Poor countries call for debt revolution at UN summit

Poor countries call for debt revolution at UN summit

Torn down by growing debt and a barrage of crises, leaders of the world’s poorest countries have stepped up calls for the rules governing handouts of billions of dollars to be rewritten.
SPORTS Turkish Süper Lig resumes after earthquake break

Turkish Süper Lig resumes after earthquake break

Two clubs will be missing when the Turkish Süper Lig resumes this weekend after an earthquake break of almost a month.