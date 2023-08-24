Erdoğan backs Ukraine's territorial integrity against Crimea annexation

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has reaffirmed Türkiye's stance against the annexation of Crimea by Russia and pledged solidarity with Ukraine's territorial integrity.

"We express in every platform, especially in the United Nations, that Crimea is a part of Ukraine," Erdoğan stated on Aug. 23, speaking via a video message to attendees of the Third Crimea Platform Summit in Kiev.

The Crimea Platform serves as an international initiative by Ukraine to garner increased global attention towards Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Erdoğan expressed confidence in the effectiveness of the platform's efforts in advocating for the Crimean cause through peaceful means.

"I believe that this platform, which was established to defend the Crimean cause more effectively through peaceful means, will strengthen the messages we want to convey on the Crimea issue," he remarked.

The Turkish leader highlighted the significance of ensuring the well-being and security of Crimean Tatars of Turkish descent. "Ensuring the safety and well-being of our Crimean Tatar Turkish kin is also among our priorities," Erdoğan emphasized, reiterating a call for the release of Neriman Cemal, deputy chair of the Crimean Tatar National Assembly, and her associates.

Erdoğan underscored the importance of pursuing diplomatic solutions over armed conflict. "As I always say, there is no winner in war and there is no loser in peace. With this understanding, we maintain our conviction that the war that has been going on for almost two years should be ended with a just and lasting peace," he said.

The president further indicated Türkiye's commitment to fostering communication channels to facilitate negotiations between conflicting parties.

Addressing the recently suspended critical grain deal, Erdoğan said, "We are continuing our efforts to revive the Black Sea initiative. In this process, we believe that any step that will further increase the tension and harm the calm in the Black Sea should be avoided," he cautioned.

The agreement, which had been brokered by Türkiye and the United Nations in July 2022, encountered a setback when Russia decided to withdraw from it on July 17, alleging unfulfilled obligations by its counterparts in Moscow. Subsequently, Russia launched multiple strikes on Ukrainian ports, including on Odesa.

Concluding his message, Erdoğan reaffirmed Türkiye's dedication to mediating for peace and stability. "We are determined to continue our facilitation and mediation efforts in line with the establishment of peace, without giving up and tirelessly. I hope that our region will reach a climate of peace as soon as possible," he stated.