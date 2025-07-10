Erdoğan, Austria’s Stocker discuss Ukraine war, Gaza crisis in phone call

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday held a phone call with Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker to discuss bilateral ties and pressing regional and global issues, according to a statement from the Turkish Presidency.

During the conversation, Erdoğan emphasized the importance of seizing emerging opportunities to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, warning against squandering the chance for peace. He also underscored the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza, stressing the urgent need for unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid to the enclave.

On bilateral matters, Erdoğan said Türkiye and Austria should make better use of their trade and investment potential and continue taking steps to enhance cooperation.

He also addressed Türkiye’s efforts to promote lasting stability in Syria, noting the importance of improving social and economic conditions to facilitate the voluntary return of Syrian refugees.