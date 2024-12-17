Erdoğan, Austrian chancellor discuss Syria's future, return of refugees

ISTANBUL
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer on Tuesday discussed bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues over the phone, according to a statement by the Turkish Communications Directorate.

During the call, Erdoğan stressed that Syria is entering a new period where its citizens will determine the country's future.

He also emphasized the importance of eliminating all terrorist groups, including the PKK and Daesh/ISIS, operating in Syria to maintain the nation's territorial integrity.

The Turkish leader also said the safe, dignified, and voluntary return of Syrian refugees from Türkiye has begun. He said the continuation of their return, and in greater numbers, depends on the creation of sustainable living conditions in the war-battered country.

Erdoğan also highlighted that international support is essential for Syria's reconstruction.

Bashar Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power in Syria since 1963.

Pharrell Williams named a UNESCO goodwill ambassador
