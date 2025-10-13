Erdoğan holds diplomatic talks ahead of peace summit on Gaza

CAIRO
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday held a series of diplomatic meetings in Egypt ahead of the Sharm el-Sheikh Peace Summit, where regional leaders gathered to discuss the Gaza ceasefire and broader stability in the Middle East.

Erdoğan was welcomed by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi upon arrival at the summit venue.

On the sidelines of the summit, Erdoğan met with French President Emmanuel Macron, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and UAE Crown Prince Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

During his meeting with Starmer, Erdoğan underlined Türkiye’s “intensive efforts to end attacks in Gaza and secure a lasting ceasefire,” according to Turkish officials.

According to diplomatic sources, Erdoğan and his delegation were informed mid-flight that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu might attend the summit. Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan immediately contacted his U.S. counterpart, making Ankara’s stance clear: “If Netanyahu comes, we won’t be there.”

The warning, relayed to both US officials and other participants, reportedly prompted Netanyahu to withdraw. Israel’s Hayom daily reported that several Arab leaders had also threatened to boycott the summit if Netanyahu attended, and that Erdoğan had warned he would turn his plane back to Ankara. The paper noted that, despite encouragement from former U.S. President Donald Trump, Netanyahu ultimately decided not to join the summit.

