Erdoğan appoints new deputy ministers

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has finalized the appointment of 68 deputy ministers to serve in the newly formed cabinet following the May 14 elections.

The appointment decision, signed by Erdoğan, was published in the Official Gazette on June 22.

Among the newly appointed deputy ministers are individuals with experience in various sectors and government agencies. Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek will be joined by his former assistants, Abdullah Erdem Cantimur, who previously served as deputy Finance minister from 2012 to 2015, and İsmail İlhan Hatipoğlu, a long-time bureaucrat in the Finance Ministry and a current member of the State Aid Monitoring and Supervision Board.

Osman Çelik, who has a background in Türkiye’s statistical institution, then known as the State Statistical Institute, and most recently served as head of Vakıf Katılım Bank, will assume the role of deputy minister alongside Mehmet Şimşek.

Zekeriya Kaya, another deputy minister, is expected to bring expertise from his role as a member of the Audit Board of the Central Bank, in addition to his involvement with the Revenue Administration Department.

Several notable figures have been appointed as deputy interior ministers. These include Bülent Turan, former group deputy chair of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), General Director of Public Security Mehmet Aktaş, former Education Minister Mehmet Sağlam and former Diyarbakır Governor Münir Karaloğlu.

In the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry, the former mayor of Ankara’s Altındağ district, Veysel Tiryaki, will serve as deputy minister, alongside Ahmet Bağcı, Ahmet Gümen and Ebubekir Gizligider.

Hamza Yerlikaya, a former national wrestler, and Enes Eminoğlu, Halis Yunus Ersöz and Safa Koçoğlu will join the Youth and Sports Ministry as deputy ministers.

The Justice Ministry welcomes Akın Gürlek, Hasan Yılmaz, Niyazi Acar and Ramazan Can as its deputy ministers, while the Family and Social Services Ministry has appointed Leman Yenigün, Rıdvan Duran, Sevim Sayim Madak and Zafer Tarıkdaroğlu as its deputy ministers.

Deputy Ministers of the Labor and Social Security Ministry include Adnan Ertem, Ahmet Aydın, Faruk Özçelik and Lütfihak Alpkan.

The Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry has appointed Fatma Varank, Hasan Suver, Refik Tuzcuoğlu and Vedad Gürgen as deputy ministers, while in the Foreign Ministry, Ahmet Yıldız, Burak Akçapar, Mehmet Kemal Bozay and Yasin Ekrem Serim will serve.

Abdullah Tancan, Ahmet Berat Çonkar, Nevzat Şatıroğlu and Zafer Demircan have been appointed as deputy energy and natural resources ministers, as the Culture and Tourism Ministry welcomes Batuhan Mumcu, Gökhan Yazgı, Nadir Alpaslan and Serdar Çam.

Deputy ministers of the Education Ministry include Celile Eren Ökten, Kemal Şamlıoğlu, Nazif Yılmaz and Ömer Faruk Yelkenci.

Erdoğan announced his ministerial cabinet on June 3, on the day he swore in as the 13th president of the Republic of Türkiye, after being reelected as the president in the May 28 presidential elections runoff against the Nation Alliance’s joint candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu.