Erdoğan appoints four ambassadors, public officials

ANKARA
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has signed off on diplomatic and administrative appointments, marking changes in positions within Turkish missions abroad and several public institutions.

Burhan Köroğlu has been named ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, Tunca Özçuhadar as ambassador to the Eastern Republic of Uruguay, Ahmet Demirok as ambassador to Turkmenistan and Mehmet Küçüksakallı as ambassador to Eritrea.

Erdoğan also made appointments within public institutions and organizations. At the Insurance and Private Pension Regulatory and Supervisory Board (SEDDK), former second chair Davut Menteş was appointed as the new head, with Mehmet Verim replacing him.

Mehmet Akif Eroğlu, who assumed the role of SEDDK head in July 2022, tendered his resignation on Nov. 3.

Nevzat Şen, Ömer Faruk Öztürk and Tayfun Aksoyak were also named as new members of the board.

Furthermore, Didem Yeter Güler was appointed as a member of the Public Oversight, Accounting and Auditing Standards Board (KGK).

In addition, Erkan Ömeroğlu, previously serving as the chief inspector at the Youth and Sports Ministry, has been appointed deputy director-general of the General Directorate of Foundations.

Several regional directors within the directorate have also witnessed changes. Nurullah Osmanlı and Ferhat Türkoğlu, directors of the Konya and Ankara administrations, respectively, were dismissed. Yılmaz Kılınç and Gökhan Bahçecik have been appointed as their replacements.

Mikail Akıllı, Sebahattin Erdoğan and Yusuf Dural have been appointed as regional directors of Balıkesir, Tokat and Aydın provinces, respectively.

Separately, Halim Haldun Göktaş has been designated as a member of the board of trustees of Kyrgyzstan-Türkiye Manas University.

