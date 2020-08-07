Erdoğan announces resumption of Turkey energy search in eastern Med

  August 07 2020

ISTANBUL
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Aug. 7 announced that Turkey has restarted a search for energy in the eastern Mediterranean, accusing neighboring Greece of failing to keep its promises.

"We have resumed the drilling activity. We have sent (vessel) Barbaros Hayrettin to the area," Erdoğan told reporters after Friday prayers at Istanbul’s landmark Hagia Sophia mosque.

Last month, Turkey said it had agreed to suspend "for a while" a search for oil and gas off a Greek island depending on the outcome of negotiations with Greece and EU heavyweight Germany.

Erdoğan’s comments come a day after Greece and Egypt signed an agreement to set up an exclusive economic zone in the eastern Mediterranean.

"This agreement has no value," the Turkish leader said.

Turkey last year signed a deal with the U.N.-recognized government in Libya on maritime jurisdiction.

Forming new party is former presidential candidate İnce’s ‘right’

Erdoğan said Muharrem İnce, a former presidential candidate from the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), has all the right to launch a new party, as rumors swirl that the politician could be quitting his party.

Erdoğan said that forming a new political party was İnce’s right. İnce is a prominent member of the CHP. He entered the June 2018 presidential election as the CHP’s candidate, running against Erdoğan.

“We are not strangers to these things. Some have separated from us too. They went and established new parties,” Erdoğan said, referring to former Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoğlu and former Foreign Minister Ali Babacan, who resigned from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and established two new and separate political parties.

“As for Mr. Muharrem, [forming a party] is his most natural right,” Erdoğan said.

In the meantime, Erdoğan also commented on Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli’s call for opposition İYİ (Good) Party chief Meral Akşener to return to the MHP.

“This is the most reasonable invitation,” the president said.

“It can be a step towards unity,” he added.

Bahçeli called on Akşener on Aug. 4 in an attempt to make her quit the opposition party and join hands with the People’s Alliance. A proposal to return to her “home party,” the MHP, was also made.

Akşener accused Bahçeli of attacking her party and sensationalizing the issue.

“Bahçeli is attacking my party, especially me. We are tired of it,” she told reporters on Aug. 5.

