Erdoğan announces raise in minimum wage of civil servants

ANKARA
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on May 11 announced raising the minimum monthly wage of civil servants to 22,000 Turkish Liras ($1,124).

“We will adjust the lowest public servant salary in a manner that will not be less than the lowest public worker wage. By raising the lowest salary to 15,000 liras, as has been the case for public workers, we will make similar increases in proportion to inflation, including welfare share,” he said while delivering a speech at HAK-IŞ Trade Union Confederation’s Ordinary General Assembly.

“Thus, the lowest public servant salary will approximate 22,000 liras. These increases in salaries will automatically reflect on their pensions as well,” Erdoğan added.

“I instructed our minister to complete this work by July,” the president said.

He announced a 45 percent wage hike for 700,000 public workers on May 9, raising the minimum monthly public worker wage to 15,000 liras ($768).

Erdoğan pledges to build ‘Century of Türkiye’ with support of Kurds

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan pledged for a more free, peaceful and prosperous Türkiye and said that his government will build the “Century of Türkiye” with the support of Kurds in the country.

“My dear Kurdish brothers, you are the closest witnesses of our sincere efforts. You know very well what difficulties we have overcome and what traps have been set before us,” Erdoğan tweeted on May 11, noting that his government had struggled to deliver their rights.

“Of course, there were our shortcomings, the things we wanted to do but could not do, but it is obvious what we have brought to Türkiye in the field of rights and freedoms,” Erdoğan said, stressing they would not allow these rights to go backward.

“Whoever tries to resurrect the old Türkiye under the threat of terrorism will find us against it. Whoever puts a gun in the hands of poor Kurdish children and tries to shoot the soldiers, the police and our people will find us in front of them. Whoever intends to the presence of our nation on behalf of the imperialist powers will find us in front of them,” Erdoğan stated.

“Whoever tries to encroach on Kurdish rights will find me and the People’s Alliance standing against them,” the president said.

“No one will threaten my Kurdish brother,” and no one will be able to challenge their will, he said.

“We will work until Türkiye becomes a more free, peaceful and prosperous place for all 85 million people. Together, we will build the ‘Century of Türkiye’ with the support of our Kurdish brothers,” he stated.

In the meantime, Erdoğan said he was saddened with İnce’s withdrawal during an election campaign in Ankara.

“One of the candidates has withdrawn from the presidency race. Truly saying, I am sad. I wish it went all the way [with four candidates]. We will race with the remaining ones and what is important is what my people will say,” he stated.

