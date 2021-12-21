Erdoğan announces moves to encourage savings, Turkish lira makes gains

  • December 21 2021 08:58:00

Erdoğan announces moves to encourage savings, Turkish lira makes gains

ANKARA
Erdoğan announces moves to encourage savings, Turkish lira makes gains

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Dec. 20 announced a series of measures to encourage lira-denominated savings, easing the pressure on the Turkish currency.

In a televised speech following a Cabinet meeting, Erdoğan said the government would offer a new financial vehicle that would “alleviate" the concerns of citizens who have been buying foreign currency, fearing that returns on their lira savings are being eroded. Turkish lira deposit holders would be compensated for possible losses from the decline of the local currency, he said, but did not provide details.

“From now on, our citizens won’t need to switch their deposits from Turkish lira to foreign currency, fearing that the exchange rate will be higher," Erdoğan said.

Erdoğan also said the Turkish government will introduce a measure to help exporters while also increasing the government’s contribution for private retirement plans.

Turkey’s lira strengthened Tuesday, after a wild start to the week.

Turkish leader stunned markets and his political opponents Monday by effectively tying the value of some lira bank deposits to the dollar.

Erdoğan has long argued that high interest rates cause inflation. He has vowed to keep rates low and prioritize growth, exports and employment.

“With the drop of the interest rates, we will experience together in a few months how the inflation rate will begin to fall," Erdoğan said.

Erdogan, Economy, Liras, Interest Rates,

SPORTS Struggling Fenerbahçe sacks coach Vitor Pereira

Struggling Fenerbahçe sacks coach Vitor Pereira
MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan announces moves to encourage savings, Turkish lira makes gains

    Erdoğan announces moves to encourage savings, Turkish lira makes gains

  2. Greeks, Bulgarians buying properties in Edirne

    Greeks, Bulgarians buying properties in Edirne

  3. President Erdoğan vows inflation will fall

    President Erdoğan vows inflation will fall

  4. 11 Turkish Cypriot children killed in 1974 laid to rest

    11 Turkish Cypriot children killed in 1974 laid to rest

  5. More than 100 detained in crackdown on bootleg alcohol

    More than 100 detained in crackdown on bootleg alcohol
Recommended
At least 13 ISIL suspects apprehended

At least 13 ISIL suspects apprehended
Two cities paying for glucose monitoring devices for kids

Two cities paying for glucose monitoring devices for kids
11 Turkish Cypriot children killed in 1974 laid to rest

11 Turkish Cypriot children killed in 1974 laid to rest
More than 100 detained in crackdown on bootleg alcohol

More than 100 detained in crackdown on bootleg alcohol
Christmas service held in Bulgarian church in border city

Christmas service held in Bulgarian church in border city
Turkey’s problems can be resolved with wisdom: CHP

Turkey’s problems can be resolved with wisdom: CHP
WORLD G7 condemns erosion of democracy in Hong Kong polls

G7 condemns 'erosion' of democracy in Hong Kong polls

World powers on Dec. 21 condemned Hong’s Kong tightly vetted legislature vote, saying rules imposed by Beijing that reduced directly elected seats and controlled who could stand had eroded democracy in the Chinese territory.

ECONOMY Oil prices sink 5 percent on Omicron demand fears

Oil prices sink 5 percent on Omicron demand fears

Global oil prices fell by more than 5 percent yesterday, as energy demand fears grew over the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant.
SPORTS Struggling Fenerbahçe sacks coach Vitor Pereira

Struggling Fenerbahçe sacks coach Vitor Pereira

Fenerbahçe, which has been struggling in the Turkish Süper Lig, has parted ways with coach Vitor Pereira, the Istanbul club announced late on Dec. 20.