Erdoğan, Aliyev exchange views on developments

ANKARA/BAKU

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, exchanged views “in light of the recent developments” in a phone conversation on April 24.

The two leaders exchanged their views on what joint steps can be taken “in light of the recent developments,” according to a statement from the Turkish Communications Directorate.

According to the Azerbaijani presidency, Aliyev described Biden’s statement on the events of 1915 as “unacceptable” and a “historical mistake.”

The Azerbaijani leader said the U.S. president’s remarks would “seriously damage cooperation in the region,” stressing that Baku will always stand by Ankara.

Erdoğan had announced that he will go to Azerbaijan after Ramadan to visit the territories of Nagorno-Karabakh taken by Azerbaijan with Aliyev.

Later, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Twitter that he spoke with his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu about Biden's remarks.

Attempts to falsify and rewrite history and use it for political purposes are unacceptable, said Bayramov.