Erdoğan, Abbas speak over phone

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Jan. 31 held a phone conversation with his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas, according to the Turkish communications directorate.

Erdoğan and Abbas talked about the latest developments and regional issues.

The Turkish president reiterated his country’s support to Palestine in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump’s so-called Middle East peace plan.

On Jan. 28, U.S. President Donald Trump released his plan to end the Israeli-Palestinian dispute at the White House alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with no Palestinian officials present.

During the event, Trump referred to Jerusalem as "Israel's undivided capital."

The so-called peace plan unilaterally annuls previous UN resolutions on the Palestinian issue and suggests giving Israel almost everything they have been demanding.