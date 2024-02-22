Engineer with COPD, cancer donates electronic wares to high school

IZMIR
Electrical engineer Nebil Haluk Uçak, a resident of the western province of İzmir, who struggles with both Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD) and cancer, donates a room full of electronic gadgets and devices he had accumulated during his 50-year career to vocational high school students.

Uçak, an electronics engineer who has worked in Türkiye and abroad for many years, turned a room of his house into an electronics workshop.

Uçak, who continued his work here with the materials he had accumulated during his 50 years of professional life, developed COPD and then bladder cancer.

Struggling with two diseases at once, Uçak could not take care of his workshop due to his ailments. Therefore, Uçak decided to donate a room full of items he accumulated to a vocational high school for the benefit of students studying in his field.

After searching for a school to donate to, Uçak chose the Electronic Technologies Department of Karşıyaka Zeki Şairoğlu Vocational and Technical Anatolian High School in the district where he lives.

From CNC machines to drone airplanes, 3D printers to drill printers, the workshop wares, which filled the crate of a pickup truck, were transported to the school's warehouse with the help of the students.

"Even if I die, I will have a memory in a school. It was 50 years of accumulation. I was emotional when they came to pick up the materials. I hope it will be of use to the students," Uçak said.

Recep Dindaş, Electric-Electronics Technologies teacher, stated that they welcomed the donation to their school and said, "There are electronic materials that we usually use in lessons. There are transistors, lamps, PLC sets, floppy disks, hand tools such as 3D printers, drone airplanes, CNC machines, drill printers that he made by hand. There is a very old hammer drill from his father. Most of them are historical artifacts."

