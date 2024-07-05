Energy Minister holds talks at SCO summit in Astana

Energy Minister holds talks at SCO summit in Astana

ASTANA
Energy Minister holds talks at SCO summit in Astana

Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar held talks with his counterparts during the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Kazakhstan's capital of Astana.

Bayraktar traveled to the Kazakh capital as part of the Turkish delegation, headed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

During the bilateral and delegation meetings held by Erdoğan, cooperation opportunities in the field of energy were discussed, read the statement released by the Energy Ministry.

“Bayraktar also discussed with his counterparts the possibilities of joint work in a wide range of perspectives from nuclear to natural gas, from mining to critical minerals,” the statement added.

At the summit, Erdoğan met several leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

“Our negotiations with China continue for possible collaborations in the fields of energy and mining, especially nuclear, renewable energy and critical minerals,” Bayraktar wrote on X after he attended the meeting between Erdoğan and Xi.

According to the ministry’s statement, Bayraktar also attended Erdoğan’s meetings with Azerbaijani President İlham Aliyev and Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al and Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh.

Bayraktar discusses mining and energy issues with his counterparts, the statement said.

“We wish to take the close relations between [Türkiye and Qatar] even further with our joint projects in the field of energy, especially natural gas, renewable and new technologies,” the minister wrote on X.

During the meeting at the margins of the summit with his Kazakh counterpart, Almassadam Satkaliyev, they evaluated the cooperation opportunities that the two countries can develop in the field of energy, especially hydrocarbons, Bayraktar said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israel says negotiators to hold fresh Gaza truce talks next week

Israel says negotiators to hold fresh Gaza truce talks next week
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel says negotiators to hold fresh Gaza truce talks next week

    Israel says negotiators to hold fresh Gaza truce talks next week

  2. Stubborn Biden dismisses calls to quit in key TV interview

    Stubborn Biden dismisses calls to quit in key TV interview

  3. Kiev, allies slam Orban for Ukraine talks with Putin

    Kiev, allies slam Orban for Ukraine talks with Putin

  4. Starmer begins UK 'rebuild' after landslide election win

    Starmer begins UK 'rebuild' after landslide election win

  5. Switzerland tries to even out visitors

    Switzerland tries to even out visitors
Recommended
Investors’ interest in Türkiye increasing, says Finance Minister Şimşek

Investors’ interest in Türkiye increasing, says Finance Minister Şimşek
Nigeria eyes $1.3 bln package to combat soaring prices

Nigeria eyes $1.3 bln package to combat soaring prices
Samsung forecasts major profit jump in second quarter

Samsung forecasts major profit jump in second quarter
Turkish banking industry’s net income rise 23 percent

Turkish banking industry’s net income rise 23 percent
German industrial orders decline again in May

German industrial orders decline again in May
Turkish Airlines reaches compensation deal with IAE

Turkish Airlines reaches compensation deal with IAE
WORLD Israel says negotiators to hold fresh Gaza truce talks next week

Israel says negotiators to hold fresh Gaza truce talks next week

Israel said Friday that "gaps" remained with Hamas on how to secure a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release but that it will send a delegation for fresh talks with Qatari mediators next week.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Türkiye says ‘deeply regrets’ Demirals suspension

Türkiye says ‘deeply regrets’ Demiral's suspension

Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Friday that it "deeply regrets" Turkish national team player Merih Demiral's suspension by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) for two matches over his alleged nationalist gesture during the Türkiye-Austria Euro 2024 elimination match.
﻿