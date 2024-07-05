Energy Minister holds talks at SCO summit in Astana

ASTANA

Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar held talks with his counterparts during the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Kazakhstan's capital of Astana.

Bayraktar traveled to the Kazakh capital as part of the Turkish delegation, headed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

During the bilateral and delegation meetings held by Erdoğan, cooperation opportunities in the field of energy were discussed, read the statement released by the Energy Ministry.

“Bayraktar also discussed with his counterparts the possibilities of joint work in a wide range of perspectives from nuclear to natural gas, from mining to critical minerals,” the statement added.

At the summit, Erdoğan met several leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

“Our negotiations with China continue for possible collaborations in the fields of energy and mining, especially nuclear, renewable energy and critical minerals,” Bayraktar wrote on X after he attended the meeting between Erdoğan and Xi.

According to the ministry’s statement, Bayraktar also attended Erdoğan’s meetings with Azerbaijani President İlham Aliyev and Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al and Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh.

Bayraktar discusses mining and energy issues with his counterparts, the statement said.

“We wish to take the close relations between [Türkiye and Qatar] even further with our joint projects in the field of energy, especially natural gas, renewable and new technologies,” the minister wrote on X.

During the meeting at the margins of the summit with his Kazakh counterpart, Almassadam Satkaliyev, they evaluated the cooperation opportunities that the two countries can develop in the field of energy, especially hydrocarbons, Bayraktar said.