Energy Minister Bayraktar to visit China this week

ANKARA
Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar will pay a visit to China this week to hold talks. 

Bayraktar, who will attend the mining conference there, will meet with Chinese Natural Resources Minister Wang Guanghua to discuss existing and potential cooperation in the fields of natural resources and mining, especially critical minerals.

The ministers are also expected to sign an agreement on cooperation between the two countries on mining.

During his visit on Oct. 15 and 16, which will cover Beijing and the city of Tianjin, Bayraktar is expected to meet with executives from SPIC, one of China's largest energy companies, which already has investments in Türkiye, and CNOS, one of China's leading nuclear companies, to discuss possible investment opportunities in renewable and nuclear energy.

Bayraktar visited China earlier this year in May.

In May, Türkiye and China signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with China to cooperate on the energy transition.

At that time, the Turkish minister met with Zhang Jianhua, the head of China's National Energy Administration, and they discussed potential areas of collaboration, particularly in nuclear and renewable energy.

China is one of Türkiye’s largest trading partners.

Türkiye’s imports from this country amounted to $33.2 billion in January-September, declining from $34.4 billion a year ago.

The share of China in Türkiye’s total imports was 13 percent, while Russia’s share was 12.8 percent.

