Endangered mountain sheep adapts back to nature

  • July 01 2022 07:00:00

Endangered mountain sheep adapts back to nature

KIRŞEHİR
Endangered mountain sheep adapts back to nature

Endangered Anatolian mountain sheep, released to nature within the scope an ecological project in the central Anatolian province of Kırşehir, have successfully adapted to natural life, giving the authorities hope for new environmental projects for endangered species.

It was observed with the camera traps installed that the mountain sheep, which had been placed in their new habitats under the coordination of the Nature Conservation and National Parks (DKMP), and had been being followed for a year, were not harmed or died, and they got used to the living conditions, said the authorities.

The unusable fountains on Mount Kervansaray in Kırşehir, where they had been released, were made usable before the animals arrived.

Fodder and various materials had been left in certain areas for the animals that would have difficulty in finding food in the harsh winter conditions.

The moments when Anatolian mountain sheep ate the fodder left in the nature and the images showing they wandered around in a flock were also captured by the cameras.

“In order to be used in the monitoring of 28 mountain sheep placed in the field, data has been obtained for a period of up to six months from each of the six collars attached to the animals,” said Hasan Tezer, the provincial director of DKMP in Kırşehir.

“Due to the interruption of the data or the falling of the collar, monitoring couldn’t be performed with the collars.”

For this reason, in the next monitoring and follow-up period, field observations and the number of camera traps will be increased, Tezer said.

“In order to keep the shepherd dogs under control, especially in the areas used by the mountain sheep during the birth period, studies will be focused on informing the herd owners and shepherds,” the expert added.

The efforts to control the extinction of Anatolian mountain sheep, which started towards the end of the 1960s, have begun to bear fruit in recent years with production and natural habitat creation activities.

Anatolian mountain sheep, whose reproduction processes had been carried out in the central Anatolian province of Konya, had been released to nature to adapt to the wild environment.

Mucur district of Kırşehir was chosen as the place to host this work, which started in the central Anatolian province of Karaman and continued in the eastern province of Kahramanmaraş, the central Anatolian provinces of Eskişehir and Afyon.

“In the 1960s, there were only 30 Anatolian mountain sheep, but the country raised these animals in five special zones,” said İsmail Üzmez, the head of DKMP, adding that they are an institution that protects, increases, monitors the biodiversity in Türkiye.

The work on the Anatolian mountain sheep is part of a project called “Noah’s Ark,” which lists animals and plants across the country.

“We have a database of all living things in all 81 provinces. We know where the endangered plants or animals are, and we monitor them all,” Üzmez added.

Last year, a local court has issued a stay of execution upon an appeal by the Turkish Vegan Association regarding a tender opened by the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry that would have allowed the hunting of Anatolian mountain sheep, a species unique to Türkiye.

Tezer had previously stated that Anatolian mountain sheep are under protection and in case of illegal hunting, a compensation fee of 267,000 Turkish lira ($16,000) and an administrative fine will be imposed.

The Anatolian mountain sheep is one of the two wild sheep species in Türkiye. The other, which is seen in eastern Anatolia, migrates to Iran during the winter months and comes back to Anatolia in the spring. Anatolian mountain sheep live in Anatolia all year round.

TÜRKIYE Deal with Nordic states just a beginning: Erdoğan

Deal with Nordic states just a beginning: Erdoğan
MOST POPULAR

  1. Speed limits on highways increase

    Speed limits on highways increase

  2. Trilateral NATO deal a diplomatic victory for Türkiye: Erdoğan

    Trilateral NATO deal a diplomatic victory for Türkiye: Erdoğan

  3. Iranian hitmen planned ‘two-stage attack’ on Israelis

    Iranian hitmen planned ‘two-stage attack’ on Israelis

  4. No disciplinary penalty to influencer lawyer: Istanbul bar

    No disciplinary penalty to influencer lawyer: Istanbul bar

  5. NATO vows to guard ’every inch of territory’ as Russia fumes

    NATO vows to guard ’every inch of territory’ as Russia fumes
Recommended
‘Examholic’ man enters 41st university exam in 59 years

‘Examholic’ man enters 41st university exam in 59 years
Teacher changed lives of youth by forming hockey team

Teacher changed lives of youth by forming hockey team
Couple works summer, hits roads in caravan in winter

Couple works summer, hits roads in caravan in winter
Man graduates from engineering school after 40 years

Man graduates from engineering school after 40 years
Human remains found during castle restoration in Diyarbakır

Human remains found during castle restoration in Diyarbakır
University students in Turkey’s east ‘colored’ in festival

University students in Turkey’s east ‘colored’ in festival
WORLD As Israel heads back to elections, Lapid stakes out vision

As Israel heads back to elections, Lapid stakes out vision

Israel’s parliament voted Thursday to dissolve itself, triggering the country’s fifth election in just over three years and thrusting veteran politician Yair Lapid into the role of interim prime minister as he tries to persuade a deeply polarized nation to embrace his centrist vision.

ECONOMY New law aims to tackle monopolization in e-trade

New law aims to tackle monopolization in e-trade

In order for e-trade to grow in a healthy way, activities that disrupt or limit competition will be prevented, a multi-player structure will be established, according to a bill submitted to parliament by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).
SPORTS Türkiye favorite pick for Euro 2032: UEFA president

Türkiye favorite pick for Euro 2032: UEFA president

Türkiye is the favorite candidate to host Euro 2032 tournament, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has said while talking about Italy’s candidacy.