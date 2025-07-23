Employment rate for bachelor's graduates at 75 pct

ANKARA

The employment rate for bachelor’s degree graduates was 75 percent in 2024, while pilotage, mathematical engineering and aerospace engineering were the top-earning departments, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on July 23.

The figure marked a slight decrease from 75.6 percent in 2023. For associate degree holders, the employment rate also declined to 66.4 percent from 67.7 percent in 2023.

At the undergraduate level, medicine had the highest registered employment rate at 96.4 percent, followed by special education teaching at 95.1 percent and electrical teaching at 92.4 percent.

Among associate degree programs, police vocational training stood out with a 92.3 percent employment rate.

The average time for bachelor’s degree graduates to find a first job remained unchanged from the previous year at 14.4 months.

Fields with the shortest job search times included speech and language therapy (2.2 months), medicine (4.1 months) and special education teaching (4.3 months).

Bachelor’s graduates in aviation, mathematical engineering, aerospace engineering, medicine and aeronautical engineering earned the highest average monthly incomes.

The highest proportion of graduates working in professions aligned with their field of study was seen in health and welfare (79.9 percent), business administration and law (79.4 percent) and education (63.8 percent).