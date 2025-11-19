Emlak Konut signs $400 million deal for a project in Saudi Arabia

Emlak Konut signs $400 million deal for a project in Saudi Arabia

ISTANBUL
Emlak Konut signs $400 million deal for a project in Saudi Arabia

Emlak Konut Global LLC, the Riyadh-based subsidiary of Türkiye’s leading real estate developer Emlak Konut, has launched its operations with a landmark agreement valued at approximately $400 million.

The company signed a preliminary deal with the National Housing Company (NHC), an affiliate of the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Municipalities and Housing, to develop the Hayat Mekke Project, marking its first major initiative in the Kingdom.

The project, located within the Holy Haram area along the Mecca entrance corridor, will create a comprehensive living space featuring 1,014 villas, commercial units, mosques, masjids, schools and a wide range of social amenities, Emlak Konut detailed in a filing with Borsa Istanbul.

Emlak Konut Global LLC will oversee all aspects of planning, procurement, site management and execution. The company also intends to introduce its proven Revenue Sharing Model and pre-sale expertise — successfully applied in Türkiye — on an international scale through this initiative.

“This collaboration represents a strategic milestone in exporting our Company's technical know-how and strengthening regional cooperation,” said Emlak Konut.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan urges revival of Istanbul talks in joint briefing with Zelensky

Erdoğan urges revival of Istanbul talks in joint briefing with Zelensky
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan urges revival of Istanbul talks in joint briefing with Zelensky

    Erdoğan urges revival of Istanbul talks in joint briefing with Zelensky

  2. Israel strikes south Lebanon after evacuation warning

    Israel strikes south Lebanon after evacuation warning

  3. TFF suspends 281 third-tier players as betting probe widens

    TFF suspends 281 third-tier players as betting probe widens

  4. Russian strikes kill 10 as Zelensky tries to revive peace efforts in Türkiye

    Russian strikes kill 10 as Zelensky tries to revive peace efforts in Türkiye

  5. Terror-free Türkiye bid to shape region’s future: Erdoğan

    Terror-free Türkiye bid to shape region’s future: Erdoğan
Recommended
Fintech program aims to improve local startups

Fintech program aims to improve local startups
Top 10 banks post 485 billion Turkish Lira profit in nine months

Top 10 banks post 485 billion Turkish Lira profit in nine months
Drought pushes sowing season back in Central Anatolia

Drought pushes sowing season back in Central Anatolia
Türkiye’s external assets stood at $396 billion in September

Türkiye’s external assets stood at $396 billion in September
UK annual inflation slows ahead of key budget

UK annual inflation slows ahead of key budget
No company immune if AI bubble bursts: Google boss

No company immune if AI bubble bursts: Google boss
WORLD Israel strikes south Lebanon after evacuation warning

Israel strikes south Lebanon after evacuation warning

Israel launched strikes on southern Lebanon on Wednesday shortly after warning residents to evacuate parts of the region ahead of an operation targeting Hezbollah positions, the army said.

ECONOMY Fintech program aims to improve local startups

Fintech program aims to improve local startups

Dijitalpark Teknokent, a Turkish technology development zone, launched the 2025 version of its thematic program for financial technologies, named FINEXT, to improve and support local startups.
SPORTS Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye’s path to the 2026 World Cup will go through the playoffs, but Vincenzo Montella’s side enters the next stage with renewed belief after holding European champion Spain to a 2-2 draw on the night of Nov. 18.  
﻿