Elton John announces upcoming release of new album

Elton John announces upcoming release of new album

LONDON
Elton John announces upcoming release of new album

Elton John said on Feb. 6 he will release a new studio album in early April, a year-and-a-half after winding down his glittering live career with a global farewell tour.

John, 77, described "Who Believes in Angels?" — a collaboration with US singer Brandi Carlile and co-written by John's long-time songwriting partner Bernie Taupin — as "one of the toughest I've ever made."

The album was written and recorded from scratch in 20 days in October 2023 at the Sunset Sound recording studio in Los Angeles shortly after the end of the farewell tour.

"It has given me a place where I know I can move forward. 'Who Believes In Angels?' feels like going into another era and I'm pushing the door open to come into the future," John said in an Instagram post.

The album will be released via Island EMI Records on April 4.

The announcement comes two months after the "Rocket Man" star revealed that an eye infection contracted last summer had severely affected his eyesight.

In December he said the infection had left him with "only limited vision in one eye."

"I am healing, but it's an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye," he added.

A headline set at the Glastonbury festival in 2023 was his last U.K. performance as part of his 330-date "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour, which ended with an emotionally charged show in Stockholm, Sweden.

In January he achieved his ninth U.K. number one album with "Diamonds," a greatest hits compilation.

new album, upcoming,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump flags Zelensky meeting as Russia claims key Ukraine town

Trump flags Zelensky meeting as Russia claims key Ukraine town
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump flags Zelensky meeting as Russia claims key Ukraine town

    Trump flags Zelensky meeting as Russia claims key Ukraine town

  2. Trump demands US aid agency closure despite tumult

    Trump demands US aid agency closure despite tumult

  3. Baltic states begin decoupling from Russian power grid

    Baltic states begin decoupling from Russian power grid

  4. Over 70 countries warn US sanctions on ICC heighten ‘risk of impunity’ for grave crimes

    Over 70 countries warn US sanctions on ICC heighten ‘risk of impunity’ for grave crimes

  5. Hamas, Israel fifth hostage-prisoner exchange underway

    Hamas, Israel fifth hostage-prisoner exchange underway
Recommended
Egypt eyes 30 million tourists by 2030

Egypt eyes 30 million tourists by 2030
TIME magazine to honor Refik Anadol at AI Impact Awards

TIME magazine to honor Refik Anadol at AI Impact Awards
Israeli attacks destroy historical landmarks in Gaza

Israeli attacks destroy historical landmarks in Gaza
Spain is the new France

Spain is the new France
Last year’s winners to present acting awards at Oscars

Last year’s winners to present acting awards at Oscars
Ozzy Osbourne to reunite with Black Sabbath bandmates

Ozzy Osbourne to reunite with Black Sabbath bandmates
WORLD Trump flags Zelensky meeting as Russia claims key Ukraine town

Trump flags Zelensky meeting as Russia claims key Ukraine town

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday he would "probably" meet Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky next week, as Russia said its forces had seized the key mining town of Toretsk in east Ukraine.
ECONOMY Trump says no rush on his controversial Gaza plan

Trump says 'no rush' on his controversial Gaza plan

President Donald Trump said Friday that he was in no hurry to advance his shock plan for Gaza, which would see its Palestinian inhabitants moved out and the United States take control.

SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿