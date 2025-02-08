Elton John announces upcoming release of new album

LONDON

Elton John said on Feb. 6 he will release a new studio album in early April, a year-and-a-half after winding down his glittering live career with a global farewell tour.

John, 77, described "Who Believes in Angels?" — a collaboration with US singer Brandi Carlile and co-written by John's long-time songwriting partner Bernie Taupin — as "one of the toughest I've ever made."

The album was written and recorded from scratch in 20 days in October 2023 at the Sunset Sound recording studio in Los Angeles shortly after the end of the farewell tour.

"It has given me a place where I know I can move forward. 'Who Believes In Angels?' feels like going into another era and I'm pushing the door open to come into the future," John said in an Instagram post.

The album will be released via Island EMI Records on April 4.

The announcement comes two months after the "Rocket Man" star revealed that an eye infection contracted last summer had severely affected his eyesight.

In December he said the infection had left him with "only limited vision in one eye."

"I am healing, but it's an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye," he added.

A headline set at the Glastonbury festival in 2023 was his last U.K. performance as part of his 330-date "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour, which ended with an emotionally charged show in Stockholm, Sweden.

In January he achieved his ninth U.K. number one album with "Diamonds," a greatest hits compilation.