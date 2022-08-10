Elton John and Britney Spears to collaborate on new song

  • August 10 2022 07:00:00

Elton John and Britney Spears to collaborate on new song

LOS ANGELES
Elton John and Britney Spears to collaborate on new song

Princess of pop Britney Spears will join forces with music maestro Elton John on a new single, the record company releasing the track said Monday.

The pair,- who between them have 90 years’ experience in the music business,- will collaborate on “Hold Me Closer,” Interscope Records said.
There were no further details, including when the track would be released, but it will be the first new music from Spears since the middle of the last decade.
The title of the song comes from the lyrics of the early 1970s hit “Tiny Dancer,” which John co-wrote with long-time creative partner Bernie Taupin.

The news comes after days of online speculation from fans that the pair would be teaming up.
It also comes just weeks after Spears announced a long-wished-for pregnancy had ended in a miscarriage.
The pregnancy, with Sam Asghari, came five months after a Los Angeles judge dissolved a conservatorship overseen by Spears’s father - an arrangement the singer said had prevented her from having a contraceptive IUD removed despite her desire for more kids.
Aside from her very public legal battle with her father, the “...Baby One More Time” singer has mostly only been seen on her social media account in recent years.

She has not given an interview in years, rarely makes public appearances and last performed in October 2018.
The superstar, who first came to public attention as a child in 1992, dropped four studio albums under the conservatorship, most recently 2016’s “Glory.”
She also was among the singers to stage wildly lucrative Las Vegas residencies in recent years. Her four-year “Britney: Pieces of Me” run grossed a reported $138 million.
But in January 2019, she abruptly canceled her planned return to Vegas, going on indefinite professional hiatus.
The multi-award-winning John, properly Sir Elton John, is one of Britain’s most bankable stars, whose showmanship and musicality have left their mark on the performing arts.
Since he first emerged in 1962, the singer, born Reginald Dwight, has been responsible for some of the most recognizable tunes in pop, including “Rocket Man,” “Your Song” and “I’m Still Standing.”

duet,

TÜRKIYE Court rules ‘violation of torture’ over killing of Gezi protester

Court rules ‘violation of torture’ over killing of Gezi protester
MOST POPULAR

  1. Eastern Express tickets sold out until mid-August

    Eastern Express tickets sold out until mid-August

  2. Charlton hails Ferguson’s 25-year spell at Man United

    Charlton hails Ferguson’s 25-year spell at Man United

  3. Will Baksı Museum create a Bilbao effect?

    Will Baksı Museum create a Bilbao effect?

  4. Why did Halide Edip give her son a Japanese name?

    Why did Halide Edip give her son a Japanese name?

  5. Turkey running out of spaces to attract tourists

    Turkey running out of spaces to attract tourists
Recommended
Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake dies at 84

Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake dies at 84
Hestia statue to be displayed in museum

Hestia statue to be displayed in museum
Filmmaker Lars von Trier diagnosed with Parkinson’s

Filmmaker Lars von Trier diagnosed with Parkinson’s
Beyonce tops US songs chart for first time in over a decade

Beyonce tops US songs chart for first time in over a decade
Olivia Newton-John, star of Grease, dies at 73

Olivia Newton-John, star of Grease, dies at 73
Brad Pitt’s ’Bullet Train’ pulls into station with $30 mln

Brad Pitt’s ’Bullet Train’ pulls into station with $30 mln
WORLD China warns it will not tolerate Taiwan ‘separatists’

China warns it will not tolerate Taiwan ‘separatists’

China on Wednesday vowed zero tolerance for "separatist activities" in Taiwan and reaffirmed that it would take the self-ruled island by force if necessary.

ECONOMY FAA clears Boeing to resume 787 deliveries

FAA clears Boeing to resume 787 deliveries

After more than a year, aviation giant Boeing will be allowed to resume deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner aircraft “in the coming days,” after the company made changes to its manufacturing process, U.S. air safety regulators have announced.
SPORTS Harlem Globetrotters to stage shows in Istanbul

Harlem Globetrotters to stage shows in Istanbul

World famous American exhibition basketball team Harlem Globetrotters will stage shows in Istanbul’s Ülker Arena Hall on Oct. 22 and 23, Demirören News Agency has reported.