Elon Musk sues OpenAI and its founders Altman, Brockman

Elon Musk filed a lawsuit on Aug. 5 against OpenAI and two of its founders, Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, renewing claims that the ChatGPT-maker betrayed its founding aims of benefiting the public good rather than pursuing profits.

The lawsuit called Musk's case a “textbook tale of altruism versus greed.”

Altman and others named in the suit “intentionally courted and deceived Musk, preying on Musk’s humanitarian concern about the existential dangers posed by artificial intelligence,” according to the complaint.

Musk was an early investor in OpenAI when it was founded in 2015 and co-chaired its board alongside Altman.

In the lawsuit, he said he invested “tens of millions” of dollars and recruited top AI research scientists for OpenAI. Musk resigned from the board in early 2018 in a move that OpenAI said — at the time — would prevent conflicts of interest as he was recruiting AI talent to build self-driving technology at the electric car maker.

Musk dropped his previous lawsuit against OpenAI without explanation in June.

That lawsuit alleged that when Musk bankrolled OpenAI’s creation, he secured an agreement with Altman and Brockman to keep the AI company as a nonprofit that would develop technology for the benefit of the public and keep its code open.

Musk claims in the new suit that he and OpenAI's namesake objective were “betrayed by Altman and his accomplices.”

“The perfidy and deceit are of Shakespearean proportions,” the complaint said.

